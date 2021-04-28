Zion Baptist sets homecoming and memorial day services
Zion Baptist Church, 459 Valley Road, Pontotoc, will hold its Memorial Day/Homecoming service on Sunday, May 2, at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be former pastor, Bro. Phillip Caples. Guest Music Director will be Bro. Ron Waterman. Lunch will be served after church services. Bring your favorite foods. Everyone is welcome.
Veterans meeting set Thursday
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, April 29, at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
Our program this month will feature Nickey Browning, the Pontotoc America Legion Baseball Coach, who will be updating us on the 2021 baseball season.
We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a very informative meeting. For questions please call 489-3907.
County Line Baptist sets Bible Conference
County Line Baptist Church Bible conference will be May 2-5. Sunday services are at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday services will be at 7 p.m. Bro. Mark Thrift and Bro. Allen Gullick will be bringing the messages. Meals will be served Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited.
PHS Choral to perform April 29
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away....The Pontotoc City School choir will be performing LIVE for the first time since 2020. They have taken every movie/show in the Star Wars franchise and added a popular pop-culture song from our world and brought it to theirs to describe each movie/show and what is happening on the screen. Come and experience the most well-known battle of dark vs. light!The concert will be held April 29, 7:30 pm at PHS Tommy Morton Football Field. Tickets will be $3 before and $5 at the gate. Children 5 and under free. Please be prepared to wear a mask and adhere to proper social distancing protocols if necessary!
Debutante Charity Ball benefit set
There will be a benefit Debutante Charity Ball Saturday, May 8, at the Pontotoc Country Club sponsored by the Pontotoc Juniorette club. Fourteen young ladies are selling tickets to the event. The one that raises the most money will be crowned queen of the ball. Proceeds will go to benefit the Palmer Home and St. Jude’s Hospital local patients. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased from a princess or a member of the Juniorette club. There is a limit of 100 tickets, so if you want to be a part of this premiere event, make sure you get your tickets today. Here are the young ladies you need to be asking for tickets from. Maddie Angle, Anna Beth Brown, A'jalauh Caldwell, Caleigh Coleman, Jessie Leigh Corley, Haley Dedeux, McKenzie Garrett, Lindy Holley, Zoe Newsom, Elizabeth Grace Nichols, Kathryn Smith, Anna Scott Thomas, Karmen Trentham and Emily Warren.
Chamber events slated at the pavilion
Two events sponsored by the Chamber Main Street association are on tap in the coming days at the First Choice Gateway Pavilion.
On Wednesday, April 28 (TODAY) The Chamber will partner with McLean Institute for a small business event. Representatives from MS SBA, Entrepreneur Center at the MDA, MS SOS, Three Rivers, Trent Kelly's Office will be at the pavilion to meet with small business leaders. Attendees will be able to come from 11 to 2:00. This will be a chance to make contact with these different entities and develop long-term business relationships, receive information on CARES Act Funds, starting a new business, aiding an existing business, etc.
Friday, April 30 will be Family Movie Night at the pavilion. Please bring pallets, pillows, and lawn chairs and have hot dogs, popcorn, and drinks. Enjoy a night outside with a family friendly movie that is sure to delight. It is being sponsored by PEPA and Piggly Wiggly.
National day of prayer set May 6
Please mark your calendars! Thursday, May 6 is National Day of Prayer. We are planning to meet in front of Pontotoc City Hall from 12:20 – 12:40. Everyone is invited to attend.
PCT coming back with live performances
When was the last time you saw Hopalong Cassidy and Toto on the same stage? By special arrangement with Pioneer Drama, the Pontotoc Community Theater will present the first live performance in more than a year with the play The Enchanted Bookshop. Performances are slated for May 14 at 7 p.m.; May 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. and May 16 at 2 p.m. Cost to get in is $10 and masks are required to attend the performance.
In order to keep our theater going, we really need funds. If you would like to donate to the theater (tax-deductible!!) PLEASE let us know!!
We have many options for membership: Single/Family Membership - $30 to $149; Star Membership - $150 to $249 (2 free tickets to a performance during the season); Director Membership - $250 to $399 (3 free tickets to a performance during the season); Producer Membership - $400 to $599 (4 free tickets to a performance during the season); Executive Producer Membership - $600 or more (5 free tickets to a performance during the season); Lifetime Membership - $1,000 (Includes 5 free tickets to a performance each season) OR, if you'd like to donate a different amount, we will be grateful! https://www.paypal.com/donate/... You can mail memberships to 106A North Main Street.
Benefit sale set at Impact Ministries
There will be a benefit yard sale at Impact Ministries, Saturday May 1st, 7am until. All proceeds will go to ONE LOST SHEEP. This is a women's faith based home for drug and alchohol abuse. Please come out and support our home. We will have clothes, toys, furniture, childrens clothes. Thank you for your support.