Zion Baptist Church services cancelled
The Zion Baptist Church Memorial service and homecoming day set for Sunday, May 3 has been cancelled. Please mail any funds to Ray Leeper, 372 Leeper Lane, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Hope to see you next year.
Greatest Mission revival services set
Greatest Mission Baptist church is holding revival services Sunday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 6. Bro. Heath Williams will be the guest speaker. Sunday morning services will be at 11 a.m. and he evening service will be at 6 p.m.
Week night services will begin at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend one of three ways: inside the church building, in the parking lot tend into 90.5 on your radio or watching from your home on live stream.
Come see how the Lord is going to move among us and meet us. Greatest Mission is located at 3055 Hwy 278 West with Bro. Steve Parrish as the pastor.
American Legion April meeting cancelled
Due to the continued requirement of social distancing and prohibition from gathering in groups of more than 10 people, we are cancelling our April 30 American Legion Meeting. We are planning to have our next meeting on May 28 if the restrictions are lifted. More to follow in the Pontotoc Progress next month.
Pontotoc County Library closed
In an effort to help stem the COVID-19 virus the Pontotoc County Library will remain closed. You may return books at the back drop off. If you want extra activities there is a little free library beside the back drop off. You can also get on the Wi-Fi in the parking lot if you need.
Ecru municipal court postponed
The Ecru municipal court is postponed until June 1. If you have any matters before the judge please come to court on this day. If anyone has questions, they can call the office 662-489-3881.