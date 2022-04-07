Addition to SPE honor roll
Davis Tutor, a kindergartener at South Pontotoc Elementary accomplished all As in the third nine weeks and should have been included on the honor roll. We are happy to let the community know of his accomplishment.
Revival set at Lantrip Baptist
Lantrip Baptist Church in Bruce will have revival services April 3-6. Sunday services will be at 6 p.m. and week night services will begin at 7 p.m. Speaker on Sunday will be Joey Swords from Springville, Monday will be Tom Horton from Duncan Hill, Tuesday will be Caleb Malone from Bethany and Wednesday will be Jeff Blackwelder from Carey Springs. Music Director is Anthony Bollinger, pianist will be John Grayson Leachman and host pastor is Robert Earl Alexander.
Fairview Methodist to celebrate 75 years
Fairview Methodist Church will celebrate 75 years of worshiping God Sunday, April 10, beginning at 10 a.m. A covered dish lunch will follow. You are invited to come and share this special celebration with us. Former choir members are invited to sing with our choir.
Congressman Kelly set to speak April 11
The Pontotoc County Republican Women would like to invite everyone to hear our US Congressman Trent Kelly speak on April 11 at 6:00 p.m. at First Choice Gateway Pavilion.
Pleasant Grove spring revival and homecoming set
Pleasant Grove Freewill Bishop Church will be concluding spring revival services tonight, Wednesday, April 6 at 7 o’clock.
Garden Workshop set next Tues. April 12
Everyone is invited to attend a Garden Workshop on Tuesday, April 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pontotoc Extension Center. Whether you are new to gardening or a seasoned pro, learn helpful tips on vegetable planting, disease and insect control, harvest and how to sell your produce at the Pontotoc Farmers' Market. For more information, call James Shannon, Extension Agent, at 662-489-3910.
Usher Valley UM youth revival set
Usher Valley United Methodist Church will have a spring Youth Revival April 13-15, 7 p.m. Speakers include: Wednesday night Bro. Tyler Stallings, Thursday night Bro. Tremaine Frison and Friday night Elder Candice Frison.
Coming soon! 4H Cookbook!
The 4-H cookbook is finally ready to print. This is a fundraiser for those who will be attending Club Congress, June 1-3. The books will sell for $10.00. There are 105 recipes in the cookbook. Many of them have coordinating videos on the Pontotoc 4H Facebook page, some recipes are favorites from 4H Kids in the Kitchen classes, and there are some from past and current MHV members.