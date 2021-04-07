James Wray benefit set
There will be a benefit for James Wray Saturday, April 17, 11:30 a.m at the Pontotoc Agri-Center. Gospel singing will begin at 1 and continue through 5 p.m. featuring the Mater’s Quartet, Fishers of Men, Not for Salem and BBC. There will be a silent auction, t-shirts for sale and a bounce house. Live auction will begin at 6 p.m. Food plates of BBQ, hamburgers or hot dogs will be $10. Pre-sale is available for food plates and t-shirts PayPal buchananbaptistchurch1@gmail.com. Donations may be made to Renasant Bank c/o Buchanan Baptist Church benefit account. For more information contact Kyle Vernon at 706-5054 or Sam Hatfield at 662-1761.
Center Hill Youth fundraiser set
If you love crawfish, save your appetite for Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Center Hill Baptist church Youth is having a crawfish boil. The crawfish plate 2 pounds of crawfish, potatoes, corn and sausage for $15.
If you don’t particularly care for crawfish there are three other options, a hamburger plate for $5, hot dog plate for $4 or chicken strip plate for $6. These plates include fries or chips and a drink.
PHS Choral to perform April 29
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away....The Ponototc City School choir will be performing LIVE for the first time since 2020. They have taken every movie/show in the Star Wars franchise and added a popular pop-culture song from our world and brought it to theirs to describe each movie/show and what is happening on the screen. Come and experience the most well-known battle of dark vs. light!The concert will be held April 29, 7:30 pm at PHS Tommy Morton Football Field. Tickets will be $3 before and $5 at the gate. Children 5 and under free. Please be prepared to wear a mask and adhere to proper social distancing protocols if necessary!
By Faith Ladies yard sale set
The ladies ministry of By Faith Baptist Church will have their spring yard sale this Thursday through Saturday, April 8-10 as well as next Thursday, April 15-17 in the fellowship hall of the church, beginning at 8 a.m. each day. Monies will go toward missions efforts of the ladies group.