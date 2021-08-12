Memorial Day at Guinn set
Guinn Cemetery Memorial Day is set for Sunday, August 15, 11 a.m. Donations can be made to the Guinn Cemetery Maintenance Fund at First Choice Bank in Pontotoc if you cannot attend.
Old Monroe Mission readying for anniversary
Old Monroe Mission is getting ready to celebrate 200 years of working for the Lord in Pontotoc. The date for the celebration is Sunday, August 29. Please stay tuned to these pages for more information.
Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery fundraiser set
The Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery will meet Sunday, August 15, 2 p.m. for the annual fundraiser to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. There has been weather damage to the pavilion so you might want to bring lawn chairs to sit in.
If you can’t attend, please send donations to Patricia Henry, 217 North Columbia Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or deposit to Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery fund at First Choice Bank, Pontotoc.
Revival set at Lantrip Baptist
Lantrip Baptist Church in Bruce will conclude revival services tonight, August 11, with Bro. Trey Logan speaking. Music Director is Rocky Watts, pianist is DeAnna Wooten and pastor is Robert Earl Alexander.
Pack the patrol
car at Ecru
Ecru policemen are endeavoring to help children who need school supplies for the upcoming year. You can help by putting these supplies in the patrol car that will be parked out in front of city hall through the next weeks. Supplies such as composition books, pens, pencils, hand sanitizer and other items may be left.
Salmon Cemetery memorial set
Salmon Cemetery Memorial Day is set for Saturday, August 21, 10 a.m. If you have anyone buried at the cemetery please meet to discus the upkeep and for a short memorial service. If you are unable to attend, please contribute to the account at First Choice Bank-Salmon Cemetery or at BanCorp South – Salmon Cemetery Fund. You may donate at either of these places.
Hurricane Community Center needs funds
Due to the Covid pandemic, the Hurricane Community Center is in need of funds in order to keep the center functioning. The center operates mainly on the rentals that keep the utilities paid. The repairs for the building and the mowing for the lawn are also funded by the rental fees. However, the center was closed for a year because of the pandemic guidelines. Therefore, no rental revenue was received. There have been roofing repairs, a new AC unit, and the maintenance of the lawn continuing during the mowing seasons of 202O-1.
The board members met on July 19, 2021 and discussed the fund raising need. Because of the Covid pandemic that is still a threat to our community’s citizens, the annual benefit supper and auction is not feasible at this time. Nevertheless, if you would like to help with this need, please send your donation payable to the Hurricane Community Center to the rental coordinator-Jo Lane Warren, 9500 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863. For additional information, contact the following: Gene Bragg, Carolyn Carnes, Jack Ezell, Lou Gaston, Denise Graham, Phil Robbins, Bobby Russell, or Betty Stubblefield.
Your donation can be tax deductible and also greatly appreciated. If you need to rent the center, please call 662-550-0340. So take a “walk down memory lane” inside the walls of the Hurricane Community Center viewing the photos and other memorabilia of days gone by. Thank you for your past support and the contributions to our Hurricane Community Center.
New Robbs Bethel Baptist Church homecoming set
Homecoming services will be at New Robbs Bethel Baptist Church Sunday, August 15, 10 a.m. Bro. Shane Dunaway will be preaching with special music by Still Standing. A covered dish lunch will be served afterward. Please join us for this special service. Bro. Wayne Ward is pastor.
South Pontotoc class of ’76 reunion set
The South Pontotoc High School Class of 1976 will have their class reunion celebrating 45 years of being out of school Saturday, August 21, 6:30 p.m. at Seafood Junction in Algoma. All class members plus one guest are invited to attend.
Grief class deadline set
A “Grief Recovery Class” began Sunday, August 1, at West Heights Baptist Church. Instructor Kevin Wallace said the class will be held at least each Sunday in August from 3-5 p.m. This Sunday, August 15 will be the last time to enter the class so you won’t miss too much of the course.
For more information persons may go online at GriefShare.org or call West Heights at 662-489-1200.