Salmon Cemetery meeting cancelled
The Salmon cemetery meeting that was scheduled Saturday, Aug 15 has been cancelled due to Covid 19 restrictions. Please deposit your donations at the banks where you normally give to the fund.
Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery memorial cancelled
The annual meeting of the Hartwell-Tutor cemetery on Sunday, Aug. 16 has been cancelled due to the Covid 19 pandemic. You may deposit your donations to the account at First Choice Bank or mail them to Patricia young Henry, 127 North Columbia Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Robbs cemetery meeting cancelled
The Robbs cemetery meeting will be cancelled in September because of the Covid 19 pandemic. Please continue to send your do-nations to Robbs Cemetery Fund, 110 Buckyday Road. Houlka, MS 38850 because we still have to pay for the grass to be cut.
American Legion Summer Meetings Cancellation
Due to the uptick of COVID cases in our local communities and continued requirement of social distancing and prohibition from gathering in large groups, we are cancelling our August meeting at the American Legion. More to follow in the Pontotoc Progress as the situation develops.
Agri-Center functions cancelled
Due to Gov. Tate Reeves new mandates for Pontotoc County the Pontotoc County Supervisors have cancelled all functions at the Agri-Center through Monday, August 17. This may be extended, so make sure you call the Ag-Center before making plans.
Greatest Mission concludes revival
Everyone is invited to Greatest Mission Baptist Church as they conclude their summer revival this evening, Wednesday, August 12, at 7:00.
Bro. Mark Thrift from Houston, Texas will be preaching. Bro. Steve Parrish, pastor, and congregation invite everyone to come worship with us.
Guin Cemetery memorial set
Memorial services will be at Guinness Cemetery Sunday, August 16, 11 a.m. If you are unable to attend donations may be sent to the Guinness Cemetery Maintenance Fund at First Choice Bank.
Old Monroe cancels memorialservices
Due to the current Covid-19 health concerns, Memorial Day Acitivties at Old Monroe Mission Church on Hwy. 15 South, Pontotoc, scheduled for Sunday, August 30, 2020, have been cancelled this year. However, we encourage anyone wishing to honor their family or friends by decorating their gravesites to please do so. We also encourage anyone wishing to make a donation or memorial to the Cemetery to please send it to: Old Monroe Cemetery Association c/o Shawn Sheffield, 100 Wallfield Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863.