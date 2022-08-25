Toccopola homecoming set
Toccopola Baptist Church homecoming is set for August 28, 11 a.m. with potluck lunch at 12 noon in the fellowship hall. Canaan's Way Quartet will be singing after lunch.
The speaker will be Wanda Luther Dean.
Mrs. Dean moved to Toccopola in the summer of 1955 and began 1st grade with Mrs. Baine as her teacher. Her father was the agriculture teacher at Toccopola School. Her family resided in Toccopola until the school closed. The 1964-65 school year was the last year the school was open due to the consolidation of the Lafayette School District. There were 13 in her final class.
After graduating from Randolph High School in 1966, Mrs. Dean attended Mississippi State University where she received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees. She then attended the University of Mississippi where she received her Ph.D.
Mrs. Dean taught special education at Starkville Junior High School and in West Columbia, S.C. After returning to Mississippi, she worked with the Oxford School District until her retirement in 2003.
She now teaches online graduate courses for Mississippi State University and works with the International Graduate Program for Educators at the State University of New York. She has worked in 53 countries.
She and her husband Michael Dean, who is originally from Florida, live in Lafayette Springs with their two dogs and two cats.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open Saturday
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Bucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is this Saturday, August 28.
Springville Cemetery Memorial set
The Springville Cemetery Memorial Day will be Sunday, September 4, 10:30 a.m. with a speaker and lunch on the ground afterwards. Donations are welcome. If you are unable to attend please send your donation for the upkeep of the cemetery to George Rutledge, 2009 South Pontotoc Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Pontotcola Memorial Day set
Memorial Day at the Pontocola cemetery will be Sunday, Sept. 11 beginning at 10:30.
Benefit set for Joey Morris
There will be a benefit for Joey Morris Saturday, September 3, 4 p.m., at Green Valley Baptist Church, 265 Old Airport Road Pontotoc. It will include a spaghetti supper and auction with entertainment by Cody Riddle, Anna Lauren Reese and Steve McGregory who recently performed the Grand Ole Opry. The auctioneer is Lisa Lyons. Please contact Lynn at 662-760-3860 or Jean at 662-296-3135 with questions on how to donate. Joey is in ICU at Baptist Memorial in Memphis on a ventilator.
Longview Baptist homecoming set
Longview Baptist Church will have homecoming services September 25 with Bro. Clyde Pound bringing the message. A potluck meal will follow the services. Everyone is welcome.
Crosstie festival set Oct. 1
The Algoma Crosstie festival will be Saturday, October 1 with all the usual fun and family enjoyment. If you are a vendor and wish to set up please call or text Hilda at 662-760-3670 to reserve your space. These go quickly so get your reservation in now. The 5K run walk is back this year. If you pre-register by September 14 you will be guaranteed a t-shirt. Cost is $18, please call Hilda at the above number for this. The Algoma School Class reunion will be 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. For more information call Linda Weeks at 662-509-0252. The Richey Crew Horseshoe Throwing Contest will get underway at 2 p.m., $3 will get you three throws with an overall trophy awarded. A whole host of entertainers will sing throughout the day starting with Sue Harrison, Roddy Thompson and friends, Ken Ward, Jill Foster, Preston Foster, Steve and Diane Bramlett, Eddie Gordon and Friends, Leo Mask and the County Mounties, Emily Stafford, Ashley Tutor, Springville Chapel Choir, Usher Valley Choir. The feature music to close out the entertainment will be Eli Nelson and Josh Gordon along with Matthew and Ben Ramsey. The day will conclude with an auction. This is just a taste of what is happening, more will be shared in coming papers.
Heart of Ecru Fest coming
The Heart of Ecru Festival is set for Saturday, October 1, 2022. 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Main Street. If you would like to participate: Vendors and food trucks can contact Barb 662-662-0414 or Leigh Ann 662-419-5282. Email contact is heartofecrufestival@gmail.com
There will be a kids area with a petting zoo, inflatables, sack races, egg toss, and a tug-of-war.
Entertainment will be set up in Pannell Park beginning at 9:00 a.m. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy some good music and entertainers. There will be a cruise-in car show. No registration fee.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.