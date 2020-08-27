Robbs cemetery meeting cancelled
The Robbs cemetery meeting will be cancelled in September because of the Covid 19 pandemic. Please continue to send your do-nations to Robbs Cemetery Fund, 110 Buckyday Road. Houlka, MS 38850 because we still have to pay for the grass to be cut.
American Legion Summer Meetings Cancellation
Due to the uptick of COVID cases in our local communities and continued requirement of social distancing and prohibition from gathering in large groups, we are cancelling our August meeting at the American Legion. More to follow in the Pontotoc Progress as the situation develops.
Old Monroe cancels memorial services
Due to the current Covid-19 health concerns, Memorial Day Acitivties at Old Monroe Mission Church on Hwy. 15 South, Pontotoc, scheduled for Sunday, August 30, 2020, have been cancelled this year. However, we encourage anyone wishing to honor their family or friends by decorating their gravesites to please do so. We also encourage anyone wishing to make a donation or memorial to the Cemetery to please send it to: Old Monroe Cemetery Association c/o Shawn Sheffield, 100 Wallfield Road, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Todd’s family reunion cancelled
Due to the Covid-19 virus the annual Todd family reunion which was set for September 20 and would have been held in the Hurricane Community Center, will be cancelled for this year. We hope to have our reunion the regular time next year.
Eddington Cemetery memorial service cancelled
Due to the Covid-19 the Eddington Cemetery memorial service that is usually held the second Saturday in September has been cancelled. However folks are welcome to put fresh flowers on the graves. If you wish to mail donations to continue to help with the upkeep please send them to Jesse Johnson, 1699 Eddington Road, Pontotoc MS 38863.
Jernigan memorial postponed to Oct. 25
The Jernigan memorial services that were set for this Sunday, August 30, have been postponed. The committee has set October 25, 11 a.m. as the new date for the service. Please bring your lawn chairs for social distancing.
Springville sets memorial day
Springville Baptist Church Memorial Day will be Sunday September 6 at 11:00. There will be a business meeting and message followed by lunch on the grounds. Everyone is invited.
Lighthouse Apostolic resuming services
Lighthouse Apostolic church at 414 Royal Oak Drive is now having services at 1 p.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Pastor Buddy Gordon and the congregation invite you to attend.