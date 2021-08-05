Republican Women town hall meeting set
Pontotoc County Republican Women will host Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson Monday, Aug 9, 6 p.m. at the Gateway Pavilion. Everyone is invited to our second town hall meeting to hear the secretary of state. A question and answer session will follow his speech.
Republican women yard sale set
The Pontotoc County Republican women will have a yard sale at the Gateway Pavilion Friday, August 13, 8 a.m. until.
Pontotoc Senior Citizens center open
Senior citizens who are 60 years are older are invited to the B.T. Sims Nutrition Center on Highway 15 north to visit and enjoy the morning from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities, games and general fun is scheduled for the day as well as a lunch. If you need more information please call Lisa at 489-6557.
Old Monroe Mission readying for anniversary
Old Monroe Mission is getting ready to celebrate 200 years of working for the Lord in Pontotoc. The date for the celebration is Sunday, August 29. Please stay tuned to these pages for more information.
Boland Family reunion set
All Bolands and extended family members reinvented to come to our reunion Sunday, August 8, Zion Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 459 Valley Road, 12 noon or as soon as church is over. Please bring your favorite foods and enjoy the day with us. We haven’t had the reunion in many years. Hope to see you there.
Revival set at Lantrip Baptist
Lantrip Baptist Church in Bruce will have revival services August 8-11. Sunday services will begin at 6 p.m. while Monday through Wednesday services will start at 7 p.m. Speakers are as follows: Sunday, Bro. Marlin Long; Monday, Bro. Craig. Barer; Tuesday, Bro. Tommy Inmon; Wednesday, Bro. Trey Logan. Music Director is Rocky Watts, pianist is DeAnna Wooten and pastor is Robert Earl Alexander.
Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery fundraiser set
The Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery will meet Sunday, August 15, 2 p.m. for the annual fundraiser to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. There has been weather damage to the pavilion so ou might want to bring lawn chairs to sit in.
If you can’t attend, please send donations to Patricia Henry, 217 North Columbia Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or deposit to Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery fund at First Choice Bank, Pontotoc.
Back to School luau set Aug. 7
There will be a free back to school event with live music, food vendors and contests Saturday, August 7, 1-5 p.m. at the First Choice pavilion. All school aged children and their parents are invited to come.
Pack the patrol car at Ecru
Ecru policemen are endeavoring to help children who need school supplies for the upcoming year. You can help by putting these supplies in the patrol car that will be parked out in front of city hall through the next weeks. Supplies such as composition books, pens, pencils, hand sanitizer and other items may be left.
Pleasant Grove Freewill revival set
Revival services conclude tonight at Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church 7 p.m. with Bro Mike Daniels preaching. Pastor is Bro. Kenneth Bishop.
Hurricane Community Center needs funds
Due to the Covid pandemic, the Hurricane Community Center is in need of funds in order to keep the center functioning. The center operates mainly on the rentals that keep the utilities paid. The repairs for the building and the mowing for the lawn are also funded by the rental fees. However, the center was closed for a year because of the pandemic guidelines. Therefore, no rental revenue was received. There have been roofing repairs, a new AC unit, and the maintenance of the lawn continuing during the mowing seasons of 202O-1. The board members met on July 19, 2021 and discussed the fund raising need. Because of the Covid pandemic that is still a threat to our community’s citizens, the annual benefit supper and auction is not feasible at this time. Nevertheless, if you would like to help with this need, please send your donation payable to the Hurricane Community Center to the rental coordinator-Jo Lane Warren, 9500 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863. For additional information, contact the following: Gene Bragg, Carolyn Carnes, Jack Ezell, Lou Gaston, Denise Graham, Phil Robbins, Bobby Russell, or Betty Stubblefield.
Your donation can be tax deductible and also greatly appreciated. If you need to rent the center, please call 662-550-0340. So take a “walk down memory lane” inside the walls of the Hurricane Community Center viewing the photos and other memorabilia of days gone by. Thank you for your past support and the contributions to our Hurricane Community Center.
Auditons for Murder in the House of horrors set
Pontotoc Community Theater continues to hold auditions for their next play ‘Murder In the House of Horrors’ this Thursday, August 5 at 6 p.m. as well as Saturday, August 7, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pontotoc Community Theater, the Main. We are looking for adults ages 18 and up – 7 males and 8 females. There will also be roles for extras that don’t have speaking parts. The play is “Murder in the House of Horrors”. A museum lecture goes awry with the murder of a professor and the priceless jewel he was holding has vanished. The audience is now witnesses and helps with solving the crime by questioning the suspects. It is a ‘virtual’ thriller that will have all whodunit folks wanting to figure it out before the last curtain call.