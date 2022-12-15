Wreath pick up set Saturday
If you ordered a wreath for your loved one's grave from the American Legion Auxiliary the pick up will be this Saturday from 9 a.m. - 12 noon at the Pontotoc County Habitat for Humanity warehouse on Coffee Street.
Blood drive set Tuesday and Wednesday
Vitalant is sponsoring two blood drives in the city next week. The first will be Tuesday, December 20, 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m in the Three Rivers PPD back parking lot. Donors here will have a chance to win one of three $5,000 prepaid gift cards redeemable by email.
The second blood drive will be Wednesday, December 21, 9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Pontotoc elementary School parking lot. Donors at this blood drive will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email. At both places your name will be entered to win a used 2010 Hyundai Accent donated by Barnes Crossing Hyundai. To schedule an appointment call 662-584-4468.
Why the Nativity? Debuts at By Faith Baptist
Dr. David Jeremiah’s docudrama about the greatest birth ever told, Why the Nativity, will be shown Sunday, December 18, 10 a.m. at By Faith Baptist church. There will be no Sunday school and please join the congregation for a covered dish lunch afterward. The movie is an hour and a half long and features the events surrounding the birth of Jesus and why it is the most important birth in the history of mankind.
Live Nativity set in Pontotoc
There will be a Live Nativity December 18, 5-8 p.m. The scenes will begin at the end of South Main in the green space beside the Catholic Church. The easiest way to see the scenes in order is to get on 15 either by way of Coffee Street or Eighth street and travel to the four way stop at Highway 15 and 41 and turn north on Main. The four scenes will be depicted from 411 South Main to 391 South Main. The first scene is the annunciation to Mary and the second scene is the trip to Bethlehem and the third scene is the angels telling the shepherds and the last scene is the nativity scene. Harvest Time Church of God is sponsoring the free event, so please pack your car and come re-live the joy of Christmas.
Nominate Pontotoc businesses for Mississippi’s best
Pontotoc’s best foot can be set forward in Best of MS magazine with the click of your vote. Nominations are open until Dec. 15, with voting on Jan. 15. Go to: https://mississippimagazine.secondstreetapp.com/2023-Best-of-Mississippi/ to enter your nominations and to vote.
Griefshare support begins next month
First Baptist Church of Pontotoc is sponsoring a Grief support Group, using the National GriefShare materials which consists of a video seminar, support group and workbook. The 13 week program offers help and encouragement after the death of the loved one. The program will begin Sunday, January 8, 4:30 p.m. in the church gym located at 31 Washington Street. Cost is $20 for the workbook. For more information, please call the church office at 489-1346.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.