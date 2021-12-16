If you ordered a wreath for your loved one’s grave through Wreaths Across America, this Saturday, December 18, is the day to pick them up according to organizer Mary Frances Stepp. “We will be at the Habitat for Humanity Warehouse at 50 West Marion Street from 8 a.m. until 12 noon,” she noted. So please drop in and get your wreath so you can get it on your loved ones grave before Christmas.
Head Start applications sought
Pontotoc Head Start will be acceptation applications for children who are younger than kindergarten age. Please come by the center at 341 Ridge Drive (turn west beside the Agri-Center sign on Hwy. 15 Bypass) to fill out an application. When you come you will need the following: Child’s Birth Certificate, 121 shot record; medicaid or Insurance Card, proof of income for the previous 12 months, non income status notarized statement if not employed, if not the parent you must provide proof of guardianship by the judge. If you have more questions, please call 662-509-7085.
Extension center closing for Christmas
The Pontotoc County MSU Extension Center will be closed from December 22 through Monday January 3. If you have any business with the home economist, extension agent or 4-H please conclude them by early next week.
Wrestling is coming to Pontotoc Christmas Day
Do you want to see some live action wrestling? It is coming to Pontotoc Christmas Day night. The sponsors of the event will be at the Ecru Christmas Parade and the Pontotoc Christmas Parade giving out free tickets to the children. The event is slated to get underway at the Agri-Center Christmas night at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.