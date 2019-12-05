Christmas Musicals and Programs
By-Faith Baptist
By-Faith Children’s choir will present “The Manger in the Middle” a choir and drama at 6 p.m. Skits written by Regina Butler and performed by Jonathan and Regina Butler.
Maple Drive Presbyterian
A Concert of sacred Christmas music will be presented at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 7 o’clock in the evening. Drs. Christoper and Laura Thompson will present an evening of violin and piano concert Christmas music for all to enjoy. A reception will follow.
D.T. Cox
DT Cox Elementary Christmas Musical “Elfis and the Sleigh Riders” will be presented Thursday, December 12 at 6:30 pm in the DT Cox gym.
West Heights
West Heights Baptist Church will present the Christmas Musical “Always a King” Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 at 5 o’clock in the evening.
Immanuel Baptist
Immanuel Baptist Church will have their musical Sunday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m.
Special program set at By-Faith
Are you struggling? Do you need to know how to break free of the struggles you are in? Then come for an evening of refreshments and fellowship in the By Faith Baptist Church fellowship hall Friday, December 6, 6-9 p.m. as the Coleman Brothers, John and Sid give you vital insight on how to begin that process through a program called “The Game Changer.”
Grief support seminar set
Turnpike Baptist Church will be hosting a grief support seminar to help those grieving through the holidays on Sunday evening, Dec. 1, beginning at 6 p.m.
Bro. Bobby Cossey will be our speaker. Soup and finger foods after the service. For more information please call pastor Bro. Pete Gregory at 296-0028.
Hurricane Baptist Bible Conference set
Hurricane Baptist Church will be hosing their Bible conference Dec. 8-11.
Sunday services will begin at 9:45 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. with other services beginning at 9 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Guest preachers will be Bro. Brin McBride, Bro. James Jones Jr., Bro. Randy Sutherland and Bro. Ricky Gravley. Special singing by the McBride family, the Sutherland family and the Josh Adams family. For more information please contact Pastor Philip Brock at 489-1481.
Robb Chapel choir extravaganza set
Robbs Chapel choir will host an extravaganza Dec. 15, 6 p.m. at the Alpha and Omega Ministries in Houston.
Several guest groups will perform with special guest Southern Sons from Memphis. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 and under.
American Legion holiday meeting set
If you are a Veteran or serving member of the US Armed Forces, please come join us for our American Legion holiday meeting on Thursday, 12 December at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
We are very fortunate again this year to have the Fishers of Men Gospel Group for our holiday program. The Quartet members consist of Dexter Pennington, Lead; Mike Warren, Baritone; Roy Mills, Bass; and Kaleb Pennington, Tenor from Oxford and Pontotoc, MS. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a holiday pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for an evening of fun and entertainment.
Salvation Army Christmas Angels ready
If you would like to adopt a Salvation Army angel from their tree, they are on the tree. Please stop by and get one at the thrift store.
Woodmen Life Ecru to meet
The Woodmen Life, Chapter 423, Ecru will meet at 5 p.m. instead of 6:30 on December 10. For more information call Connie Kidd at 662-509-1145.
Benefit for Gable Todd set
There will be a benefit for Gable Todd at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m. until. Chili and hot dog plates will be available as well as kids activities. A live auction begins at 3 p.m. and tearer will be a drawing for $1,000. T-shirts can be ordered. All proceeds go directly to help with medical expenses. For questions call 419-7368 or 419-2828.
LEL meeting set
There will be a LEL meeting for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over on Thursday, December 12, 11:30 a.m. at Sydnei's Grill in Pontotoc.
All law enforcement and traffic safety partners are invited to attend. Lunch will be provided by Howard Technology.
Free meal set at Ecru Second
Ecru Second Baptist Church Outreach Ministry invites you to our free holiday meal Saturday, December 14, at the Ecru Second Baptist Church fellowship hall located at 350 Central Avenue in Ecru.
We will be serving from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Dine in or carry-out available. For more information please call 662-321-6062 or 662-488-5075. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.....Matthew 25:35.