Wreaths are ready for pick up
If you ordered a veteran’s wreath to lay on your loved one’s grave, you may pick it up at the Habitat for Humanity warehouse this Saturday, December 14, from 10 a.m. - 12 noon. The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary has taken up this project and the wreaths are all pre-ordered. Only those who ordered the wreaths are to come and pick them up.
Pontotoc City School Choir program set
The Pontotoc City Schools will present a special choir singing program at the Jr. High Auditorium this Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. Admission is $5.
D.T. Cox
DT Cox Elementary Christmas Musical “Elfis and the Sleigh Riders” will be presented Thursday, December 12 at 6:30 pm in the DT Cox gym.
West Heights
West Heights Baptist Church will present the Christmas Musical “Always a King” Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 at 5 o’clock in the evening.
Immanuel Baptist
Immanuel Baptist Church will have their musical Sunday, Dec. 15, 4 p.m.
First Baptist musical set
First Baptist Church choirs will present the music of Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. Everyone is invited to this special event.
Grief support seminar set
Turnpike Baptist Church will be hosting a grief support seminar to help those grieving through the holidays for the next three Sunday evenings, beginning at 6 p.m.
Bro. Bobby Cossey will be our speaker. Soup and finger foods after the service. For more information please call pastor Bro. Pete Gregory at 296-0028.
Robbs Chapel choir extravaganza set
Robbs Chapel choir will host an extravaganza Dec. 15, 6 p.m. at the Alpha and Omega Ministries in Houston.
Several guest groups will perform with special guest Southern Sons from Memphis. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 and under.
American Legion holiday meeting set
If you are a Veteran or serving member of the US Armed Forces, please come join us for our American Legion holiday meeting on Thursday, December 12 at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
We are very fortunate again this year to have the Fishers of Men Gospel Group for our holiday program. The Quartet members consist of Dexter Pennington, Lead; Mike Warren, Baritone; Roy Mills, Bass; and Kaleb Pennington, Tenor from Oxford and Pontotoc, MS. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a holiday pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for an evening of fun and entertainment.
Salvation Army Christmas Angels ready
If you would like to adopt a Salvation Army angel from their tree, they are on the tree. Please stop by and get one at the thrift store.
Benefit for Gable Todd set
There will be a benefit for Gable Todd at the Pontotoc County Agri-Center Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m. until. Chili and hot dog plates will be available as well as kids activities. A live auction begins at 3 p.m. and tearer will be a drawing for $1,000. T-shirts can be ordered. All proceeds go directly to help with medical expenses. For questions call 419-7368 or 419-2828.
LEL meeting set
There will be a LEL meeting for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over on Thursday, December 12, 11:30 a.m. at Sydnei's Grill in Pontotoc.
All law enforcement and traffic safety partners are invited to attend. Lunch will be provided by Howard Technology.
Free meal set at Ecru Second
Ecru Second Baptist Church Outreach Ministry invites you to our free holiday meal Saturday, December 14, at the Ecru Second Baptist Church fellowship hall located at 350 Central Avenue in Ecru.
We will be serving from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Dine in or carry-out available. For more information please call 662-321-6062 or 662-488-5075. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in.....Matthew 25:35.
Lunching with books set Thursday
Lunching with books will be Thursday, December 12 beginning at noon at the Pontotoc County Library. Joe Edd Morris will be the guest author. Morris will be sharing about his latest novel, “The Prison”. “The Prison” is an exciting murder mystery led by amateur sleth Shell Ferguson, who uncovers clues in disarming and lively ways.
Joe Edd Morris was born in New Albany, Mississippi (birthplace of William Faulkner). His education includes degrees in philosophy (B. A. Millsaps College), theology (M. Div., Candler School of Theology, Emory University), and psychology (Ph. D., University of Mississippi) plus doctoral work in theology at Emory University.
In addition to his writing career, Joe Edd Morris is a licensed psychologist and jury consultant. He has maintained a private practice for the past thirty years, taught at several universities and community colleges, served as a consultant to major corporations, and enjoyed the lecture/workshop circuit around the U.S. Prior to these opportunities he was a United Methodist minister serving churches in Mississippi, Georgia, Scotland, Colorado, and Washington, D.C. plus one year above the Arctic Circle as a chaplain on the DEWline.
He and his wife Sandi currently divide their time between homes in Tupelo, Mississippi and Lake Junaluksa, North Carolina. They have three grown children: Meredith, Anna Katherine and Jason.
The Pontotoc Music Study Club will provide music before the program begins. The Pontotoc Women’s Club will be the hosts. Lunch will be provided. Everyone is invited to attend. A Friends of the Library Meeting will immediately follow Lunching with Books.