Coming soon! 4H Cookbook!
The 4-H cookbook is finally ready to print. This is a fundraiser for those who will be attending Club Congress, June 1-3. The books will sell for $10.00. There are 105 recipes in the cookbook. Many of them have coordinating videos on the Pontotoc 4H Facebook page, some recipes are favorites from 4H Kids in the Kitchen classes, and there are some from past and current MHV members.
Bodock planning meeting set Thursday, Feb. 17
For the Bodock Festival to be successful and grow, we must have more Civic Groups helping with the planning and implementation of the festival. The Festival was originally designed for different Civic Groups to be over specific areas/events of the festival. Please come to our first 2022 Bodock planning meeting, Thursday, Feb. 17th, 6:15, Chamber/Main St., 109 N. Main. Please send at least one representative from your group
Mardi-Gras parade set Feb. 26 king and queen nominations deadline Friday
Pontotoc Main Street-chamber of Commerce is planning the First Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 11:00. It will be the same concept as our Independence Day Parade.
We would like to have nominations for our very first Mardi Gras King and Queen. These nominees should be those dedicated to using their time, talents, and actions to making the world a better place. Please submit a brief description of why you think this individual should be chosen as the King or Queen of Pontotoc's Mardi Gras. The King and Queen will ride in the Mardi Gras Parade.
Nominations can be emailed to chamber@pontotocchamber.com, mailed or dropped off at 109 N. Main St., Pontotoc, MS 38863. Deadlines for nominations is Friday, Feb. 18. 2022
Court reporting class set
Free 8-Week Introduction to Steno/Court Reporting Class. Meets at the Lee County Justice Center starting Thursday, February 24, 2022, and for 8 weeks consecutively thereafter every Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. at the Lee County Justice Center. $50 deposit is required to use the steno machine, but it will be returned when the steno machine is returned. Try out a steno machine and see if you would like to pursue a two-year degree in court reporting.
Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the bjucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is February 27. The church will be available every fourth Saturday for this ministry.
Pontotoc Elementary drive set to benefit Ronald McDonald House
Do you enjoy drinking canned drinks? Be it any of the favorites from Coke® to Sprite® to Pepsi®? You know those little tabs you use to break open that soda goodness? That is a bit of silver that the second grade Gifted students at Pontotoc Elementary School are collecting to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
The students started collecting this past Monday and will continue through March 11, which is the Friday before spring break. So get yourself a small ziplock bag, enjoy your favorite soda, and keep the tab for a good cause. You can carry them by the Pontotoc Elementary Office during regular school hours. Please help us contribute to this great place.