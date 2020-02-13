Ecru second to celebrate Black History month
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate Black History Month on Sunday, February 23, 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Eddie Ford and the McDonald United Methodist Church family of Pontotoc. The Host Pastor is Rev. Terry Baber.
Darden Chapel M.B. sets special services
Darden Chapel M. B. Church at 30107 Chapel Grove Road in Okolona, has slated special services throughout the month of February. On February 16 Heart Month will be observed during the morning service, everyone is asked to wear red. On February 23 the Black History Program will be observed during the morning service. Reverend Anthony Simmons in the Pastor
Jasper to speak at Valentines banquet
J.J. Jasper, well known morning personality at WAFR American Family Radio will be the guest speaker at the West Heights Baptist Church Valentine’s Banquet February 15, 7 p.m. The cost is $15. All proceeds will go for the women’s group at West Heights to purchase items to go into their Operation Christmas Child Boxes, or for shipping. Several vendors will be set up as well if you want to shop.
Oak Grove to host soup and salad buffet
Oak Grove MB Church in New Albany will host its annual Soup and Salad Buffet on Saturday, February 15, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Family Life Center. There will be an old-fashion cake walk and door prizes.
Hanging Grapes (MHV) meeting set
The Hanging Grapes Club, an extension of the Mississippi Homemakers Volunteers (MHV), had their first meeting of what is going to be an exciting new year. We are in the process of planning activities and projects to help those in need. If you are interested in becoming a member and getting involved in your community please email us at hanginggrapes@yahoo.com for more information or you are welcome to come to our next meeting Wednesday, February 19, 10 a.m. at the Extension office. We are looking forward to seeing you!
Spillers will be featured guest at Lunch with Books
Lunching with books, which is coming up Thursday, February 13, at 12 noon, will feature special guest that everyone loves to hear, Charlie Spillers. An Ex-Marine, Spillers is a former agent, federal prosecutor, and Justice Attaché for Iraq. is the author of Confessions of an Undercover Agent: Adventures, Close Calls, and The Toll of a Double Life, published by University Press of Mississippi.
The book describes his ten years of undercover crime fighting and narrow escapes. Playing different roles, he infiltrated drug trafficking groups, Dixie Mafia auto-theft rings, Mafia and Mexican drug smuggling operations, and fought police corruption. Everyone is invited to this program.
College Hill CME sets program
College Hill CME Church in Pontotoc will celebrate their Annual Black History Program on February 16, 2:30. Sis. Loretta Stafford and Warren Chapel CME Church family from Mantachie will be their guest. The Rev. Ernie Wright is the host pastor.