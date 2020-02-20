Ecru second to celebrate Black History month
Ecru Second Baptist Church will celebrate Black History Month on Sunday, February 23, 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Eddie Ford and the McDonald United Methodist Church family of Pontotoc. The Host Pastor is Rev. Terry Baber.
Darden Chapel M.B. sets special services
Darden Chapel M. B. Church at 30107 Chapel Grove Road in Okolona, has slated the Black History Program this Sunday, February 23 during the morning service. Reverend Anthony Simmons in the Pastor
Hanging Grapes (MHV) meeting set
The Hanging Grapes Club, an extension of the Mississippi Homemakers Volunteers (MHV), had their first meeting of what is going to be an exciting new year. We are in the process of planning activities and projects to help those in need. If you are interested in becoming a member and getting involved in your community please email us at hanginggrapes@yahoo.com for more information or you are welcome to come to our next meeting today, Wednesday, February 19, 10 a.m. at the Extension office. We are looking forward to seeing you!
Senior Saint program set at Pleasant Dale
Pleasant Dale Baptist Church will ave their senior saints service tomorrow, February 20, 10:30 a.m. with a pot luck meal. Guest soloist will be Malcomb Lindsey. Everyone is welcome.
American Legion Monthly Meeting
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve member please come join us for our American Legion February meeting on Thursday, 27 February at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc. Our program this month will be presented by Mack Huey, the Pontotoc Veteran Service Officer who will be going over the new Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits based on current policies and new laws signed by President Trump in 2019. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a very informative meeting. For questions please call 489-3907.
Algoma sets spring revival
Spring revival services will be next month at Algoma Baptist Church featuring the pastor’s conference on Tuesday. Services will begin Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Week night services through Wednesday, March 18, will be at 7 p.m. The pastor’s conference will be from 8:30 a.m through 12 noon on Tuesday, March 17.