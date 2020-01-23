Coming together meeting set
There will be a coming together meeting for the saints of God next Friday, January 24, 7 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Library hosted by Louise Lindsey.
Center Hill M.B. sets program
Center Hill M.B. Church in Pontotoc will be hosing their annual usher day program Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2:30. The speaker will be Rev. Artis Webber Jr., pastor of East Baptist Church in Pontotoc. Host pastor is Tommy Ratliff.
Pennington benefit set Feb. 8
There will be a benefit for Darla Pennington on Saturday, February 8 at the MSU Extension Office in the G.W. Gilliam hall beginning at 4 p.m.
On tap for the music are the Pontotoc Ridge Boys, followed by Leo Mask and the County Mounties. An auction will begin at 6 p.m.
Hamburger and hot dog plates will be available throughout the event. For more information or to donate to the auction please contact Charlotte Bass at 231-6215 or Jennifer Johnson at 488-7225.
Travelers club organizational meeting set
A travelers club organizational meeting will be held at the Pontotoc County Library, Thursday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m. if you are interested in doing any kind of traveling abroad you are invited to this meeting. For more information please call Donna Akers at 419-3014.
Darden Chapel M.B. sets special services
Darden Chapel M. B. Church at 30107 Chapel Grove Road in Okolona, has slated special services throughout the month of February.
February 9 at 3 p.m. the thirteenth Pastoral Anniversary Service is set with Guest Speaker Reverend Clarence Buchanan, Pastor of New Birth M. B. Church in Gore Springs.
February 16 Heart Month will be observed during the morning service, everyone is asked to wear red.
February 23 the Black History Program will be observed during the morning service.
Reverend Anthony Simmons in the Pastor