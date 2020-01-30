Coming together meeting set
The Civitan Club will host Clergy Appreciation night Tuesday, February 4, 7 p.m. at Montgomery’s on Oxford Street. All Clergy and spouses are invited to attend.
Pennington benefit set Feb. 8
There will be a benefit for Darla Pennington on Saturday, February 8 at the MSU Extension Office in the G.W. Gilliam hall beginning at 4 p.m.
On tap for the music are the Pontotoc Ridge Boys, followed by Leo Mask and the County Mounties. An auction will begin at 6 p.m.
Hamburger and hot dog plates will be available throughout the event. For more information or to donate to the auction please contact Charlotte Bass at 231-6215 or Jennifer Johnson at 488-7225.
Darden Chapel M.B. sets special services
Darden Chapel M. B. Church at 30107 Chapel Grove Road in Okolona, has slated special services throughout the month of February.
February 9 at 3 p.m. the thirteenth Pastoral Anniversary Service is set with Guest Speaker Reverend Clarence Buchanan, Pastor of New Birth M. B. Church in Gore Springs.
February 16 Heart Month will be observed during the morning service, everyone is asked to wear red.
February 23 the Black History Program will be observed during the morning service.
Reverend Anthony Simmons in the Pastor
Quay Bland celebrating birthday
Quay Bland will be celebrating his 80 birthday this Saturday, February 1. His children and their families invite you to drop by and see him from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Cooke Memorial Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. No gifts please. Your presence will be your gift.
Woodman Life Valentine banquet set
The Ecru Woodmen Life, Chapter 423 will have their Valentine Banquet Tuesday, February 11, 6:20 p.m. at the lodge located at 496 Industrial Road Ecru. The meal will be provided and all members are welcome to come.
Revival set at Greatest Mission
Everyone is invited to Revival at Greatest Mission Baptist Church beginning Sunday morning, February 2. The Rochesters will be singing at 10:30 a.m. and Sunday night through Wednesday night Bro Allen Gullick will be preaching with Bro. Kerry Nelson and family leading the music. Services each night begin at 7:00. This will be a great week and you won’t want to miss it. Bro. Steve Parrish is the Pastor at Greatest Mission and the church is located at 3055 Hwy 278 West, Pontotoc.
Jasper to speak at Valentines banquet
J.J. Jasper, well known morning personality at WAFR American Family Radio will be the guest speaker at the West Heights Baptist Church Valentines Banquet at 7 p.m. The cost is $15. All proceeds will go for the women’s group at West Heights to purchase items to go into their Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes, or for shipping the boxes overseas. Several vendors will be set up as well if you want to shop.