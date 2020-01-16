Oak Grove to host its Pastor and Wife’s Anniversary Celebration
Oak Grove MB Church in New Albany will host its Pastor and Wife’s Anniversary Banquet on Saturday, January 18, at 7:00 p.m. at its Family Life Center. Tickets are $20 per adult, $10 per child, and $100 per table (6 people).
For tickets, please contact Larry Bradley at (662) 801-6442. Tickets are also available at Bradley’s Hair Center located at 503 Baker Street, New Albany.
Pleasant Grove senior saints day set
Senior Saints service at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church will be Thursday, January 16 at 10:30 a.m. Special guest singer will be Pam Gardener from Tupelo. There will be pot luck after the service. Please come and enjoy the service and fellowship. For more questions please call Bro. Don Sparks at 322-1045.
Macedonia to host Trailsmen
The Trailsmen Quartet of Pontotoc will be singing at Macedonia Baptist Church, east of Sherman, January 19 at 5 p.m. Bro Todd Bowen is pastor. Dexter Griggs is Minister of Music.
Pennington benefit set Feb. 8
There will be a benefit for Darla Pennington on Saturday, February 8 at the MSU Extension Office in the G.W. Gilliam hall beginning at 4 p.m.
On tap for the music are the Pontotoc Ridge Boys, followed by Leo Mask and the County Mounties. An auction will begin at 6 p.m.
Hamburger and hot dog plates will be available throughout the event. For more information or to donate to the auction please contact Charlotte Bass at 231-6215 or Jennifer Johnson at 488-7225.
Presley to hold broadband meeting
Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will hold a meeting for Pontotoc Electric Power Association members interested in the upcoming broadband survey that is to be mailed out soon. Presley will go over the issues surrounding broadband and the chance for PEPA members to organize to make sure that surveys are turned back in as part of the process to help bring broadband to the area.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday January 18, at the Pontotoc Co. Chancery Courtroom on the square. Everyone is welcome to attend and be a part of the meeting.
Travelers club organizational meeting set
A travelers club organizational meeting will be held at the Pontotoc County Library, Thursday, January 23 at 6:30 p.m. if you are interested in doing any kind of traveling abroad you are invited to this meeting. For more information please call Donna Akers at 419-3014