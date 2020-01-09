Oak Grove to host celebration
Oak Grove MB Church in New Albany will host its Pastor and Wife’s Anniversary Banquet on Saturday, January 18, at 7:00 p.m. at its Family Life Center. Tickets are $20 per adult, $10 per child, and $100 per table (6 people).
For tickets, please contact Larry Bradley at (662) 801-6442. Tickets are also available at Bradley’s Hair Center located at 503 Baker Street, New Albany.
Pleasant Grove senior saints day set
Senior Saints service at Pleasant Dale Baptist Church will be Thursday, January 16 at 10:30 a.m. Special guest singer will be Pam Gardener from Tupelo. There will be pot luck after the service. Please come and enjoy the service and fellowship. For more questions please call Bro. Don Sparks at 322-1045.
Macedonia to host Trailsmen
The Trailsmen Quartet of Pontotoc will be singing at Macedonia Baptist Church, east of Sherman, January 19 at 5 p.m. Bro Todd Bowen is pastor. Dexter Griggs is Minister of Music.
Carey Springs to host the Masters
The Masters Quartet will be in concert on Sunday, January 12 for the 11 a.m. worship service at Carey Springs Baptist Church Hwy 9 South Randolph. Everyone is invited to attend.