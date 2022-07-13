Standards report card meeting set for grades 1 and 2
The Pontotoc County School District will have an informative meeting for parents of North and South Pontotoc First and Second graders on standards based report cards this Sunday, July 17 at 2:00 in the activity building behind the elementary school.
The staff will explain the new report card and answer any questions you have. If you have a kindergartener starting this fall, your meetings will be held at a different date. This is for first and second grade parents only.
VBS set at Toccopola Baptist
Toccopola Baptist Church will have a one day Vacation Bible School, Saturday, July 23, 1:00 pm - 4:00 p.m. Snacks will be provided. Please join us for a day of fun and learning God’s word!
Algoma Baptist sets revival services
Algoma Baptist Church will have revival services Sunday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 3. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. while week night services will be at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be bro. Larry Winkler. Bro Don Smith is the pastor.
Greatest Mission VBS set
Greatest Mission Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School July 18-22, 6-8:30 p.m. with commencement July 24 at 6 p.m. The Bible school is for pre-K through sixth graders. The theme for the week is Big Fish Bay, Hooked on God’s Mercy.
Auditions set at the Main
Time for the fall production! The Pontotoc Community Theater will present the fall production, Ghostchasers, this October 15 and 16. That means we need a cast of characters. Actors and actresses ages 15 and up are invited to audition for the show. All experience levels are welcome! Whether you have ever been on stage or not, we welcome you to come and shine.
Here’s a little taste of the show, an earthquake jolt has freed a poltergeist and it’s creating dangerous mischief! Things are especially at their worst at the Asylum for the Extremely Tense People! If you want to take a part in this hilarity and fun, make sure you come audition. The dates are Friday-Saturday, July 22, 23 from 12 noon to 2 p.m and Monday and Tuesday July 25, 26 6 to 7 p.m.
CATCH Kids clinic open every Monday
CATCH Kids clinic is ready to serve the people of Pontotoc County again who have children who have no insurance of any kind and need medical care.
Valerie Long, who is the family nurse practitioner at the clinic said she is exited to be open again.
“We see patients who are birth through 18 years of age,” she noted. “If your child has a toothache or any kind of injury from head to foot, we will be here to help out. We have doctors who are on hand the two hours we are open to see patients.”
The clinic uses the space at the Banah Pregnancy Center to see patients so they have private exam rooms for the patients.
There are no appointments necessary for the clinics and it is based on first come first serve. Please arrive right at 5 p.m. or very soon after. A parent or a legal guardian must be present with the patient.
The clinic will be open on Mondays, from 5-7 p.m., it is located across from West Heights Baptist church in the Banah building. Please enter through the door beside the Banah sign.
Concert series wraps up next two Thursdays
The 2022 Free Summer Concert series will wrap up at the First Choice Bank Pavilion over the next two weeks. On July 14 The Cody Riddle Band will sing at 6 p.m. and July 21 Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies will sing at 6 p.m.
Blood drive set at Turnpike Aug. 6 for Selena McGregor
Turnpike Baptist Church will be hosting a Replenishment Blood Drive for Selena McGregor. Selena was just recently diagnosed will Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Selena retired from teaching at North Pontotoc Elementary in May, where she taught for 25 years. She is married to Phil McGregor and mother to Sami Grace McGregor, James Clay McGregor and the late Will McGregor.
She will be undergoing a vast amount of chemotherapy treatments. The Blood Drive will be set up at Turnpike Baptist Church on Saturday, August 6 between the hours of 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.
There will also be a Bake Sale and T-shirts for sales the day of the Blood Drive. If you would like to give blood please you may contact Tina Gregory with Turnpike Baptist Church at 419-8085 or call Vitalant 877-258-4825 to set an appointment and the Sponsor code will be Selena McGregor.
For more information please call Becky Malone, 419-5319 or Pat Heatherly, 419-2871 or Tina Gregory listed above.
Revival set at Palestine United Methodist
Revival services are set at Palestine United Methodist Church beginning this Sunday, July 17, with services continuing through Wednesday, July 20. Bro. Harold Robinson will bring the messages. Potluck at 6 p.m. with message at 7 p.m. The church is located on the corner of Salmon and Palestine Roads. Everyone is invited to join us for this special time of worship.
By Faith benefit yard sale set
The ladies at By Faith Baptist church will have a benefit yard sale Thursday through Saturday, July 21-23. Thursday we will begin at 8 a.m. and Friday and Saturday at 7 a.m. It will be held rain or shine in the air conditioned fellowship hall.
Revival services set at Liberty
Revival services will begin at Liberty Baptist Church in Pontotoc County, this Sunday the 17th and go through Wednesday the 20th. Services will start at 7:00 P.M.
Speakers will be Bro. Gerald Finley, Bro. Lane Finley, Bro. Derrick Finley and Bro. Donnie Finley.