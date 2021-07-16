Bellevue sets VBS
Vacation Bible School will be held at Bellevue Baptist Church, on Highway 6 west beyond Thaxton, July 14-17, from 6:00 until 8:00 each night. On Saturday from 11:00 until 1:00 there will be a VBS celebration. Everyone invited.
Benefit for Mrs. Hope Farris
On Saturday, July 17, Cherry Creek Baptist Church will host a benefit for Hope Farris. All proceeds raised during this benefit will go directly towards her medical bills, which were incurred due to multiple surgeries related to a car accident. BBQ plates will be available for $10 each beginning at 3 p.m., and there will be a silent auction from 3-5 p.m. and a live auction featuring various items from 5-7:30 p.m. Cherry Creek Baptist Church is located at 275 Subertown Road, Ecru, MS.
Pontotoc Senior Citizens center open
Senior citizens who are 60 years are older are invited to the B.T. Sims Nutrition Center on Highway 15 north to visit and enjoy the morning from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities, games and general fun is scheduled for the day as well as a lunch. If you need more information please call Lisa at 489-6557.
Summer Concert series set
If you are looking for a nice outing the summer concert series at the First Choice Pavilion:
Sat., June 26 Shiloh @ 6:00--USA Dance NE MS Chapter #6125 will lead dancing during concert and will teach some dance styles during intermission
Thurs July 15 @ 6:00 Zooligans
July 22 @ 7:00 Terry Harmonica Bean
Old Monroe Mission readying for anniversary
Old Monroe Mission is getting ready to celebrate 200 years of working for the Lord in Pontotoc. The date for the celebration is Sunday, August 29. Please stay tuned to these pages for more information.