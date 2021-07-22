Pontotoc County Republican Women will host Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson Monday, Aug 9, 6 p.m. at the Gateway Pavilion. Everyone is invited to our second town hall meeting to hear the secretary of state. A question and answer session will follow his speech.
Pontotoc Senior Citizens center open
Senior citizens who are 60 years are older are invited to the B.T. Sims Nutrition Center on Highway 15 north to visit and enjoy the morning from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities, games and general fun is scheduled for the day as well as a lunch. If you need more information please call Lisa at 489-6557.
Summer Concert series set
If you are looking for a nice outing the summer concert series at the First Choice Pavilion:
July 22 @ 7:00 Terry Harmonica Bean
Old Monroe Mission readying for anniversary
Old Monroe Mission is getting ready to celebrate 200 years of working for the Lord in Pontotoc. The date for the celebration is Sunday, August 29. Please stay tuned to these pages for more information.
Boland Family reunion set
All Bolands and extended family members reinvented to come to our reunion Sunday, August 8, Zion Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 459 Valley Road, 12 noon or as soon as church is over. Please bring your favorite foods and enjoy the day with us. We haven’t had the reunion in many years. Hope to see you there.
Lantrip Baptist sets singing
Lantrip Baptist Church will have a singing Saturday, July 31, 6 p.m. featuring Pam Gardner with Still Blessed. The church is located 20 miles south of Pontotoc near Bruce on Highway 9 South.
Grief Recovery Class set during August at West Heights
A “Grief Recovery Class” is scheduled to begin Sunday, August 1, at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc.
Instructor Kevin Wallace said the class will be held at least each Sunday in August from 3-5 p.m.
For more information persons may go online at GriefShare.org or call West Heights at 662-489-1200.
Zion Presbyterian sets homecoming service July 25
Zion Presbyterian Church will host their annual Memorial Day Homecoming service on Sunday, July 25, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
After the services, a pot luck lunch will be served in the O’Callaghan House, located next door to the church.