Robbs cemetery meeting cancelled
The Robbs cemetery meeting will be cancelled in September because of the Covid 19 pandemic. Please continue to send your do-nations to Robbs Cemetery Fund, 110 Buckyday Road. Houlka, MS 38850 because we still have to pay for the grass to be cut.
American Legion Summer Meetings Cancellation
Due to the uptick of COVID cases in our local communities and continued requirement of social distancing and prohibition from gathering in large groups, we are cancelling our July and August meetings at the American Legion. More to follow in the Pontotoc Progress as the situation develops.