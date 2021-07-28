Republican Women town hall meeting set
Pontotoc County Republican Women will host Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson Monday, Aug 9, 6 p.m. at the Gateway Pavilion. Everyone is invited to our second town hall meeting to hear the secretary of state. A question and answer session will follow his speech.
Pontotoc Senior Citizens center open
Senior citizens who are 60 years are older are invited to the B.T. Sims Nutrition Center on Highway 15 north to visit and enjoy the morning from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities, games and general fun is scheduled for the day as well as a lunch. If you need more information please call Lisa at 489-6557.
Old Monroe Mission readying for anniversary
Old Monroe Mission is getting ready to celebrate 200 years of working for the Lord in Pontotoc. The date for the celebration is Sunday, August 29. Please stay tuned to these pages for more information.
Boland Family reunion set
All Bolands and extended family members reinvented to come to our reunion Sunday, August 8, Zion Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 459 Valley Road, 12 noon or as soon as church is over. Please bring your favorite foods and enjoy the day with us. We haven’t had the reunion in many years. Hope to see you there.
Lantrip Baptist sets singing
Lantrip Baptist Church will have a singing Saturday, July 31, 6 p.m. featuring Pam Gardner with Still Blessed. The church is located 20 miles south of Pontotoc near Bruce on Highway 9 South.
Pleasant Grove Freewill revival set
There will be revival services at Pleasant Grove Freewill Baptist Church August 2-4, 7 p.m. Preachers for the services will include: Monday, Dr. Rich Dilling; Tuesday, Bro. Michael Bishop and Wednesday, Bro Mike Daniels. Pastor is Bro. Kenneth Bishop.
Revival set at Lantrip Baptist
Lantrip Baptist Church in Bruce will have revival services August 8-11. Sunday services will begin at 6 p.m. while Monday through Wednesday services will start at 7 p.m. Speakers are as follows: Sunday, Bro. Marlin Long; Monday, For Craig Barer; Tuesday, Bro. Tommy Inmon; Wednesday, Bro. Trey Logan. Music Director is Rocky Watts, pianist is DeAnna Wooten and pastor is Robert Earl Alexander.
Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery fundraiser set
The Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery will meet Su day, August 15, 2 p.m. for the annual fundraiser to help with the upkeep of the cemetery. There has been weather damage to the pavilion so ou might want to bring lawn chairs to sit in.
If you can’t attend, please send donations to Patricia Henry, 217 North Columbia Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863 or deposit to Hartwell-Tutor Cemetery fund at First Choice Bank, Pontotoc.
Back to School luau set Aug. 7
There will be a free back to school event with live music, food vendors and contests Saturday, August 7, 1-5 p.m. at the First Choice pavilion. All school aged children and their parents are invited to come.
Pack the patrol car at Ecru
Ecru policemen are endeavoring to help children who need school supplies for the upcoming year. You can help by putting these supplies in the patrol car that will be parked out in front of city hall through the next weeks. Supplies such as composition books, pens, pencils, hand sanitizer and other items may be left.
Hurricane Community Center needs funds
Due to the Covid pandemic, the Hurricane Community Center is in need of funds in order to keep the center functioning. The center operates mainly on the rentals that keep the utilities paid. The repairs for the building and the mowing for the lawn are also funded by the rental fees. However, the center was closed for a year because of the pandemic guidelines. Therefore, no rental revenue was received. There have been roofing repairs, a new AC unit, and the maintenance of the lawn continuing during the mowing seasons of 202O-1.
The board members met on July 19, 2021 and discussed the fund raising need. Because of the Covid pandemic that is still a threat to our community’s citizens, the annual benefit supper and auction is not feasible at this time. Nevertheless, if you would like to help with this need, please send your donation payable to the Hurricane Community Center to the rental coordinator-Jo Lane Warren, 9500 Hwy. 346, Pontotoc, MS 38863. For additional information, contact the following: Gene Bragg, Carolyn Carnes, Jack Ezell, Lou Gaston, Denise Graham, Phil Robbins, Bobby Russell, or Betty Stubblefield.
Your donation can be tax deductible and also greatly appreciated. If you need to rent the center, please call 662-550-0340. So take a “walk down memory lane” inside the walls of the Hurricane Community Center viewing the photos and other memorabilia of days gone by. Thank you for your past support and the contributions to our Hurricane Community Center.
Auditons for Murder in the House of horrors set
Pontotoc Community Theater will be holding auditions for their next play ‘Murder In the House of Horrors’ beginning next Monday, August 2, 6 p.m. Additional auditions will be held Tuesday and Thursday, August 3 and 5 at 6 p.m. as well as Saturday, August 7, at 10:00 a.m. at the Pontotoc Community Theater, the Main. We are looking for adults ages 18 and up – 7 males and 8 females. There will also be roles for extras that don’t have speaking parts. The play is “Murder in the House of Horrors”. A museum lecture goes awry with the murder of a professor and the priceless jewel he was holding has vanished. The audience is now witnesses and helps with solving the crime by questioning the suspects. It is a ‘virtual’ thriller that will have all whodunit folks wanting to figure it out before the last curtain call.
Back to school supplies giveaway
Oak Hill Baptist Church will have a back to school supplies give away this Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the church. Supplies include lysol wipes, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, paper towels, paper, crayons, glue, pencils, dry erase markers and more. Everyone is welcome to come get these free supplies. Hotdogs, chips and drinks will also be served free of charge. The supplies will be handed out first come first served.
Grief recovery class set at West Heights
A “Grief Recovery Class” is scheduled to begin Sunday, August 1, at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc. {/span}Instructor Kevin Wallace said the class will be held at least each Sunday in August from 3-5 p.m. For more information persons may go online at GriefShare.org or call West Heights at 662-489-1200.
Carey Springs Memorial Day set
Carey Springs Baptist Memorial Day is Sunday August 1 beginning at 10:30. Bro. Jeff Blackwelder will bring the message. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. All are invited to bring a dish and stay and fellowship