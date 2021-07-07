By Faith 25 year anniversary set
By Faith Baptist Church will celebrate their 25 anniversary Sunday, July 18. All former members and friends are invited to this special time of celebration. The special services will begin at 10 a.m. with no Sunday school and no evening services. Special music with opening prayer by former pastor Bro. Marcus Coward is on tap for the day. After the two hour services there will be a covered dish lunch in the fellowship hall. Please bring your dish and join us.
Bellevue sets VBS
Vacation Bible School will be held at Bellevue Baptist Church, on Highway 6 west beyond Thaxton, July 14-17, from 6:00 until 8:00 each night. On Saturday from 11:00 until 1:00 there will be a VBS celebration. Everyone invited.
VBS set at Immanuel Baptist Church
Immanuel Baptist will have a one day Vacation Bible School Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.
Hebron Baptist
sets revival
Hebron Baptist Church will have revival services Sunday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 14. Sunday services will begin at 5 p.m. and weekday services will begin at 7 p.m. Bro. Scotty Bland will be preaching and Nathan Ward will lead the music. Bro. J.T. Pennington and the congregation invites everyone to come to these special services.
Pontotoc Senior Citizens center open
Senior citizens who are 60 years are older are invited to the B.T. Sims Nutrition Center on Highway 15 north to visit and enjoy the morning from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities, games and general fun is scheduled for the day as well as a lunch. If you need more information please call Lisa at 489-6557.
Summer Concert
series set
If you are looking for a nice outing the summer concert series at the First Choice Pavilion:
Sat., June 26 Shiloh @ 6:00--USA Dance NE MS Chapter #6125 will lead dancing during concert and will teach some dance styles during intermission
Thurs July 15 @ 6:00 Zooligans
July 22 @ 7:00 Terry Harmonica Bean
Old Monroe Mission readying for anniversary
Old Monroe Mission is getting ready to celebrate 200 years of working for the Lord in Pontotoc. The date for the celebration is Sunday, August 29. Please stay tuned to these pages for more information.
Boland Family
reunion set
All Bolands and extended family members reinvented to come to our reunion Sunday, August 8, Zion Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 459 Valley Road, 12 noon or as soon as church is over. Please bring your favorite foods and enjoy the day with us. We haven’t had the reunion in many years. Hope to see you there.