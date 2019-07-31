Ecru Second sets special services
Ecru Second Baptist will host The Praise & Prayer Brunch 2019 Saturday, August 10, 10 a.m.
Host pastor is Rev. Terry Baber.
Revival services set at Randolph Baptist
Randolph Baptist Church will conclude revival services tonight at 7 p.m.
Bro. Rob Chittom will be the guest speaker, Bro. Rocky Watts will lead the music.
Bro. Gerald Finley and the congregation invite everyone to attend these special services.
Algoma Baptist Revival
Algoma Baptist Church will have Revival services Sunday, August 4 through Wednesday, August 7. Service will begin at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m on Sunday and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. Guest Speaker will be Bro. Jay Knight. Bro. Don Smith is Pastor. Everyone is invited to attend.
Usher Valley sets revival
Usher Valley UMC will have revival services August 7-9, 7 p.m. Evangelists for the three nights will be Rev. Eric Logan from Wilson Chapel on Wednesday night, Rev. Jeffery Riddle from New Hope UMC Houston on Thursday and Rev. Eddie Ford from McDonald UMC on Friday. Your presence will be greatly appreciated. We pray that souls will be led to Christ as we have a glories time serving the Lord. If you can not be with us, we ask your prayers for a soul saving revival. Rev. Gloria McKinney is the host pastor.
Cherry Creek MB sets revival
Cherry Creek MB Church will have revival services August 4-6. Sunday service will begin at 3 p.m. and Rev Vernon Phifer and Pontotoc Second Baptist will be our guests. Monday and Tuesday service will begin at 7 p.m. Rev Lowell Gibbs and Macedonia MB Church of Town Creek, AL will be our guests. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev Cornelious Medcalf is host pastor.
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Installation Service
Center Hill Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Tommy Ratliff will have Pastor Installation Service on August 11, 2:30 p.m. The Speaker will be Rev. Dr. Melvin Lewis from Rising Church of Tupelo, MS. Our vision statement is "Growing and getting stronger". Everyone is invited to come and join our church family for this special service.
Oak Grove sets special meetings
Oak Grove MB Church in New Albany will host its annual Church Anniversary program on Sunday, August 4, 2:30 p.m.. Pastor Marvin McWhorter and the Johnson Chapel MB Church Family of Shannon, MS will be the guest church for the event.
Our Fall Revival will begin Monday, August 5 – Wednesday, August 7, 6:30 p.m. nightly.
Monday, August 5: Pastor Eric Logan & the Wilson Chapel Baptist Church Family of Pontotoc, MS
Tuesday, August 6: Pastor Jonathan Tucker & the New Birth Community Church Family of New Albany.
Wednesday August 7: Pastor Vernon Phifer & the Pontotoc Second Baptist Church Family of Pontotoc.
VBS/revival set at Turnpike
Turnpike Baptist Church will host a combination VBS and revival led by Tim Horton August 5-7 in the fellowship hall. Supper will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the presentation at 6:30 each night. All ages are invited to participate. Each night guarantees to be a fun filled learning experience. For more information please contact pastor Pete Gregory at 296-0028.
“GriefShare” support group sets meetings
“GriefShare” grief recovery support groups are offered at West Heights Baptist Church in Pontotoc on Wednesdays from 5:30-7:30 P.M.
Bro. Kevin Wallace is the facilitator and encourages you to visit GriefShare.org for more information and/or call (662) 489-1200 or (662)842-4673.
Look for the signs and come in the East end of the building closest to CVS Pharmacy. Prayers would be appreciated.