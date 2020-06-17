Bike Ride on the Tanglefoot Trail®
Ride for the Light – a bike ride to support missions -- hosted by First Assembly of God will be held this Saturday, June 20 on the Tanglefoot Trail®. If you wish to register the day of the event, the $45 registration begins at 7 a.m. and the ride will begin at 8 a.m. For more information call Sam Carter at: 662-296-8225.
Off the Square Farmers Market
It's that time again! The Off the Square Farmers Market will run through July 25, from 7am -10am. Come check it out. Looking forward to seeing y'all and thank you for your support!
Blood drive set in June
If you have been wanting to give blood, but not make the drive to Tupelo, the bloodmobile is set to be in Pontotoc one more day in June. On Tuesday, June 23 the bloodmobile will be at the Pontotoc Hospital from 1 - 4 p.m.
Bramlett reunion set
The descendants of Joe and Eunice Bramlett will meet for their reunion this Sunday, June 14 at the Toccopola Community Center. Please bring your dish and pictures of yesteryear and come join us for a day of reminiscing and lunch.
Macedonia homecoming cancelled
The annual homecoming for Macedonia Baptist Church has been cancelled for June 2020. If you would like to make a contribution to the cemetery fund please mail checks to Rickey Jaggers, 5461 Macedonia Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Oak Grove Memorial fund ongoing
The Oak Grove MB Church of New Albany would like to thank everyone who has donated $25 to the memorial fund for the upkeep of the cemetery. We would like to encourage those who have not given or have not had the opportunity to give to send your $25 to 1356 CR 121, New Albany, MS 38652.
Benefit for Hawkins set
There will be a benefit for Jessie Hawkins June 20, 2 p.m. until at Bost Auto World on Hwy 15 North. The benefit will be a drive through dinner and dessert by donation only. Jesse has stage 4 Melanoma and the benefit is to help raise funds for his medical bills and other expenses.