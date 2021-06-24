Pontotoc Senior Citizens center open
Senior citizens who are 60 years are older are invited to the B.T. Sims Nutrition Center on Highway 15 north to visit and enjoy the morning from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities, games and general fun is scheduled for the day as well as a lunch. If you need more information please call Lisa at 489-6557.
McDaniel to speak
Everyone is invited to a Town Hall Meeting at the First Choice Gateway Pavilion Thursday, July 1, 6 p.m. where the speaker, Senator Chris McDaniel, will discuss the latest issues in the Mississippi Senate with a question and answer session to follow. This is our chance to learn about the issues and ask any questions. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Senator McDaniel and Senator Kathy Chism in a casual setting.
Summer Concert
series set
If you are looking for a nice outing the summer concert series at the First Choice Pavilion:
Sat., June 26 Shiloh @ 6:00--USA Dance NE MS Chapter #6125 will lead dancing during concert and will teach some dance styles during intermission
Thurs July 15 @ 6:00 Zooligans
July 22 @ 7:00 Terry Harmonica Bean
Old Monroe Mission readying for anniversary
Old Monroe Mission is getting ready to celebrate 200 years of working for the Lord in Pontotoc. The date for the celebration is Sunday, August 29. Please stay tuned to these pages for more information.
Community feeding
set June 26
The Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ located on 184 Bolton Street will host a community feeding Saturday, June 26. The meal will be served in a to go plate. Pick up will be available at the church from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Anyone in need of a hot meal is welcome to attend.
New Hope gospel singing set
New Hope Church, located at 2400 County Road 413, Okolona, MS, will have a gospel singing featuring Pam Gardner (Still Blessed) Saturday, June 26, 7:00 pm. Food will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come fellowship and worship in song with us!
By Faith 25 year anniversary set
By Faith Baptist Church will celebrate their 25 anniversary Sunday, July 18. All former members and friends are invited to this special time of celebration.
American Legion Fish Fry and Meeting
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserve member please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, 24 June at 6:00 p.m., at the Gateway/Tanglefoot Trail Pavilion located on South College Street – across from Reeder Farm Supply. Family members (adults and children) are certainly invited and very welcome. This is our pre-4th of July celebration and we will have plenty to eat. If you don’t eat fish we will have burgers and hotdogs.
Our program will include comments from our very special guest Pontotoc Mayor, Bob Peeples who has been an avid supporter of our Veterans, families and serving military members here in Pontotoc. We appreciate him taking the time to share with us.
We look forward to seeing you and welcome any donation to help us offset our expenses. The American Legion Auxiliary will be joining us and helping with setup and serving, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be a fun time. For questions please call 489-3907.
Special patriotic concert set at First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church choir will present a special Patriotic Service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary on Sunday, July 4. The public is invited to attend.
VBS set at Immanuel Baptist Church
Immanuel Baptist will have a one day Vacation Bible School Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.