Off the Square Farmers Market
It's that time again! The Off the Square Farmers Market continues this Saturday and will run through July 25, from 7am -10am. Come check it out. Looking forward to seeing y'all and thank you for your support!
American Legion meeting set Thursday
The Pontotoc America Legion and American Legion Auxiliary are happy to announce that we will be restarting our monthly meeting beginning Thursday, June 25 at 6:00. In order to practice continued social distancing we are having our June meeting at the Pavilion at the Tanglefoot Trail located on South College Street, right across from Reeder Farm Supply.
We would like to invite you and your family members to a fish fry. We will be limiting seating to six person tables and the tables will be spread out in an appropriate configuration to ensure social distancing. The Pavilion is an excellent location to keep us in open air and at the same time out of the elements.
Please plan on attending. We really need to get our members back together and try to establish a sense of normalcy that we have not seen for several months. Our guest speaker will be Diane Belue who has been a member of American Legion Auxiliary, Daniel W. Bird Unit 26 of Aberdeen for 12 years. Questions please call Mack Huey, 489-3907.