Blood drives set in June
If you have been wanting to give blood, but not make the drive to Tupelo, the bloodmobile is set to be in Pontotoc on two different occasions in June. On Friday, June 5 the mobile unit will be set up at CVS Pharmacy from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. On Tuesday, June 23 the bloodmobile will be at the Pontotoc Hospital from 1 - 4 p.m.
Bramlett reunion set
The relatives of Joe and Eunice Bramlett will meet for their reunion Sunday, June 14 at the Toccopola Community Center. Please bring your dish and pictures of yesteryear and come join us for a day of reminiscing and lunch.
Pleasant Grove Memorial Day set
Pleasant Grove Baptist church Cemetery will have Memorial Day and homecoming services this Sunday, June 7, 11 a.m. Bro. Paul Sims will speak, business meeting will follow with social distancing guidelines. There will be no lunch this year. Please mail contributions to Pleasant Grove Cemetery, 917 Garrett Creek Loop, Pontotoc MS 38863.
Bike Ride on the Tanglefoot Trail®
Ride for the Light – a bike ride to support missions -- will be held June 20 on the Tanglefoot Trail® To register, go to raceroster.com. Hosted by First Assembly of God. For more information call Sam Carter at: 662-296-8225. Save $10 by registering by June 5th.
Macedonia homecoming cancelled
The annual homecoming for Macedonia Baptist Church has been cancelled for June 2020. If you would like to make a contribution to the cemetery fund please mail checks to Rickey Jaggers, 5461 Macedonia Road, Houlka, MS 38850.