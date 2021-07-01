Pontotoc Senior Citizens center open
Senior citizens who are 60 years are older are invited to the B.T. Sims Nutrition Center on Highway 15 north to visit and enjoy the morning from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday through Friday. Activities, games and general fun is scheduled for the day as well as a lunch. If you need more information please call Lisa at 489-6557.
McDaniel to speak
Everyone is invited to a Town Hall Meeting at the First Choice Gateway Pavilion Thursday, July 1, 6 p.m. where the speaker, Senator Chris McDaniel, will discuss the latest issues in the Mississippi Senate with a question and answer session to follow. This is our chance to learn about the issues and ask any questions. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet Senator McDaniel and Senator Kathy Chism in a casual setting.
Summer Concert series set
If you are looking for a nice outing the summer concert series at the First Choice Pavilion:
Sat., June 26 Shiloh @ 6:00--USA Dance NE MS Chapter #6125 will lead dancing during concert and will teach some dance styles during intermission
Thurs July 15 @ 6:00 Zooligans
July 22 @ 7:00 Terry Harmonica Bean
Old Monroe Mission readying for anniversary
Old Monroe Mission is getting ready to celebrate 200 years of working for the Lord in Pontotoc. The date for the celebration is Sunday, August 29. Please stay tuned to these pages for more information.
By Faith 25 year anniversary set
By Faith Baptist Church will celebrate their 25 anniversary Sunday, July 18. All former members and friends are invited to this special time of celebration.
Special patriotic concert set at First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church choir will present a special Patriotic Service at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary on Sunday, July 4. The public is invited to attend.
VBS set at Immanuel Baptist Church
Immanuel Baptist will have a one day Vacation Bible School Saturday, July 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.
Boland Family reunion set
All Bolands and extended family members are invited to come to our reunion Sunday, August 8, Zion Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 459 Valley Road, 12 noon or as soon as church is over. Please bring your favorite foods and enjoy the day with us. We haven’t had the reunion in many years. Hope to see you there.