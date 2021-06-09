Canning Class Offered on June 22
A Canning Class will be held at the Pontotoc County Extension Office on Tuesday, June 22 at 10:00 am. There is a $5.00 charge to attend the class. Space is limited and you must register for the class in advance. For more information, please call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
Farmers Market this Saturday
If you didn't come to the farmer's market last Saturday, you missed a treat. The next market promises to hold just as many treats from fresh vegetables to home made items that will make you Christmas shop in June. So make sure you fill your coffee cup and get ready to browse and visit and carry home goods that were grown and made right here in Pontotoc.
Summer Concert series set
If you are looking for a nice outing check out the summer concert series at the First Choice Pavilion:
Thursday, June 17 Porch Rockers @ 7:00
Sat., June 26 Shiloh @ 6:00--USA Dance NE MS Chapter #6125 will lead dancing during concert and will teach some dance styles during intermission
Thurs July 15 @ 6:00 Zooligans
July 22 @ 7:00 Terry Harmonica Bean
Free environmental workshop set at extension building, deadline to register is Friday
The Environmental Education Workshop for Teachers is seeking K-12 teachers who would like to learn about natural resources for the classroom and earn 3 continuing education units (CEUs). Workshop contents will include the following topics: Adopt-A-Stream, Anti-Litter, Bird Conservation, Forestry, Land and Water Lessons, Project Learning Tree, Sheep Production, Recycling, Soils, Wildlife Management, Water Quality and Non-point Pollution.
The workshop will be held June 14-17, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Pontotoc County MSU Extension Service Building in Pontotoc, Mississippi. The deadline for signup is June 11. The cost will be $15, which will reserve a teacher’s spot for the workshop. The $15 will be refunded at the end of the workshop. For more information, call 662-489-3563 ext. 3, Pontotoc County Soil &Water Conservation District.
Sponsors for the workshop are Itawamba Community College, Pontotoc County Soil & Water Conservation District, Pontotoc County MSU Extension, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Soil & Water Conservation Commission, and North Central Mississippi RC&D Council.
Bramlett reunion set in Pontotoc
The Joe and Eunice Bramlett reunion that was set to be held in Hernando this year has been moved back to Pontotoc. Relatives are invited to bring your covered dish lunch to the Toccopola Community House on June 13, 2021 for a time of fellowship and fun. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Please bring pictures and your memories of Pa and Ma Bramlett as well as your family photos for us to have a fun day of remembering.
Macedonia Homecoming set
Macedonia homecoming will be Sunday, June 13. Bro Rocky Watts will bring the message at the 11 a.m. service. A special offering will be taken for the upkeep of the cemetery. The service will conclude at the tend of the worship hour. If you can’t attend, please send donations to Rickey Jaggers, 5461 Macedonia Road, Houlka, MS 38850.
Old Monroe Mission readying for anniversary
Old Monroe Mission is getting ready to celebrate 200 years of working for the Lord in Pontotoc. The date for the celebration is Sunday, August 29. Please stay tuned to these pages for more information.