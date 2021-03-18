Poll worker training set at Ecru
The Town of Ecru will conduct poll worker training on Monday, March 22 at 9:00 a.m. at the Town Hall located at 176 Main Street.
Algoma Baptist sets spring revival
Spring Revival services are set at Algoma Baptist Church Sunday March 21 through Thursday, March 25. Sunday morning services will be at 10:30 a.m. all nightly services will be at 7 p.m. The annual pastors conference will be Tuesday, March 23, 9 a.m. Bro. Don Smith is pastor.
Master gardeners want to identify plants
Pontotoc Master Gardeners are looking for plants, trees, hedges and horticulturally significant places (for example: historic meadows or long-standing gardens) to highlight in our new series, “Historic Plants of Pontotoc.” Culturally significant plants shape how we see our community and it is not surprising that we have a special connection with some of them.
If you know of an interesting plant, tree, hedge or shrub, we would love to talk to you! Leave your phone number and a short message of the impact or significance of the plant to an area of Pontotoc. Although we want to share all, we are giving preference to trees and the oldest plantings. We can be reached through the Extension Office at 662-489-4910. Deadline for submission is March 31, 2021.
Republican women set candidates forum
A historical event will take place in Pontotoc on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. For the first time ever, the City of Pontotoc will hold a Municipal Republican Primary election. To celebrate this occasion, the Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club will host a Candidates’ Forum on Thursday, March 25, at 6:00 p.m. at the Gateway Pavilion.
The keynote speaker for this speaking event will be Michael Watson, Secretary of State for the State of Mississippi.
Each Republican candidate will be invited to give a brief 2-minute speech of introduction to the audience. Candidates include:
Mayor: Sara Cornwell and Bob Peeples (incumbent)
Alderman Ward 2: Kevin Purdon, Jimma Smith, and Trai Stegall
Alderman Ward 3: Joe DiDonna, Rickey Hill, D.R. Simmons (incumbent)
Alderman Ward 4: David Anderson and Rayburn Mapp (incumbent)
Alderman at Large: Jeff Stafford and David White (incumbent).
The public is cordially invited to attend this FREE event.
Petition circulating to ask for vote on state flag
There is a grass roots led petition circulating throughout Mississippi asking the legislature to allow the people to vote on the flag they wish to be the Mississippi flag with four designs on the ballot. The initiative Measure 74 says “The legislature shall enact general legislation providing that the official Mississippi State flag shell be chosen by he electors athlete next statewide general election (which is in 2022) from the following four options: The 1894 Mississippi flag, the Bicentennial flag with the state seal in the center, the Stennis flag with in God we Trust in the center or the present flag the new magnolia flag recommended by the flag commission.
Chairman for the Pontotoc County petition is Lonnie Earls Sr. You can reach him at 662-488-5318 if you wish to sign the petition. “I will be at the Gun Show in Tupelo this weekend at Building 5 if anyone wishes to come by there and sign,” he noted. Earls also has petitions for other counties if you don’t reside in Pontotoc and wish to sign from your county. “I think it is important that the people decide what their flag is, and not the legislature or a small number of people.”