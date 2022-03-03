Sand Springs Community Church on Hwy. 356 will hav a spring revival Sunday through Wednesday, March 6-9, 7 p.m. Bro. Kevin Merritt will be preaching.
Coming soon! 4H Cookbook!
The 4-H cookbook is finally ready to print. This is a fundraiser for those who will be attending Club Congress, June 1-3. The books will sell for $10.00. There are 105 recipes in the cookbook. Many of them have coordinating videos on the Pontotoc 4H Facebook page, some recipes are favorites from 4H Kids in the Kitchen classes, and there are some from past and current MHV members.
Algoma Baptist revival set
Algoma Baptist Church will have spring revival starting Sunday March 20 through Wednesday, March 23. Sunday services will be at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and week night services will begin at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. Mike Davis. The pastor’s conference will begin at 9 a.m Tuesday, March 22. Pastor, Bro Don Smith and the congregation invite you to attend.
Pontotoc Elementary drive set to benefit Ronald McDonald House
Do you enjoy drinking canned drinks? Be it any of the favorites from Coke® to Sprite® to Pepsi®? You know those little tabs you use to break open that soda goodness? That is a bit of silver that the second grade Gifted students at Pontotoc Elementary School are collecting to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.
The students started collecting this past Monday and will continue through March 11, which is the Friday before spring break. So get yourself a small ziplock bag, enjoy your favorite soda, and keep the tab for a good cause. You can carry them by the Pontotoc Elementary Office during regular school hours. Please help us contribute to this great place.