Blood drive set at West Heights
The bloodmobile will be at West heights Baptist Church Wednesday, March 31, 5-8 p.m. for those who wish to give blood. The recent ice storm forced cancellations in this region and there is need to build up the supply. Please contact Lisa Ferguson at 662.489.1200 to schedule an appointment.
Master gardeners want to identify plants
Pontotoc Master Gardeners are looking for plants, trees, hedges and horticulturally significant places (for example: historic meadows or long-standing gardens) to highlight in our new series, “Historic Plants of Pontotoc.” Culturally significant plants shape how we see our community and it is not surprising that we have a special connection with some of them.
If you know of an interesting plant, tree, hedge or shrub, we would love to talk to you! Leave your phone number and a short message of the impact or significance of the plant to an area of Pontotoc. Although we want to share all, we are giving preference to trees and the oldest plantings. We can be reached through the Extension Office at 662-489-4910. Deadline for submission is March 31, 2021.
Republican women set candidates forum set Thursday
A historical event will take place in Pontotoc on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. For the first time ever, the City of Pontotoc will hold a Municipal Republican Primary election. To celebrate this occasion, the Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club will host a Candidates’ Forum on Thursday, March 25, at 6:00 p.m. at the Gateway Pavilion.
The keynote speaker for this speaking event will be Michael Watson, Secretary of State for the State of Mississippi.
Each Republican candidate will be invited to give a brief 2-minute speech of introduction to the audience. Candidates include:
Mayor: Sara Cornwell and Bob Peeples (incumbent)
Alderman Ward 2: Kevin Purdon, Jimma Smith, and Trai Stegall
Alderman Ward 3: Joe DiDonna, Rickey Hill, D.R. Simmons (incumbent)
Alderman Ward 4: David Anderson and Rayburn Mapp (incumbent)
Alderman at Large: Jeff Stafford and David White (incumbent).
Live music by The Blind DJ will kick off the evening’s activities. Raffle tickets for yet another lovely handmade quilt will be sold. The tickets are $5 or 5 for $20. The drawing for the quilt will be September 13. Also available will be a sign-up table for anyone, who wants to join the Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club, and there will be an opportunity to register to vote. Bottled water will be provided.
The public is cordially invited to attend this FREE event.
Center Hill Youth fundraiser set
If you love crawfish, save your appetite for Saturday, April 24, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. The Center Hill Baptist church Youth is having a crawfish boil. The crawfish plate 2 pounds of crawfish, potatoes, corn and sausage for $15.
If you don’t particularly care for crawfish there are three other options, a hamburger plate for $5, hot dog plate for $4 or chicken strip plate for $6. These plates include fries or chips and a drink.
Lighthouse Apostolic Church sets revival
The congregation at Lighthouse Apostolic Church will bring in Easter Celebrations with a two night revival Friday and Saturday, April 2-3, 7 p.m. guest minister is Bro. Scotty Downs. Pastor, Anthony Holmes and the congregation invite all to come to these special services. The church is located at 414 Royal Oak Drive.