Revival services at Watchman Baptist
Revial services are set at Watchman Baptist Church beginning Wednesday, March 10, through Saturday, March 14, at 7 o’clock each evening. Guest evangelist is C.R. Curtain of Branson, Missouri. Sunday services are set for 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pastor is Ronnie Sutton.
Algoma Baptist sets spring revival
Spring Revival services are set at Algoma Baptist Church Sunday March 21 through Thursday, March 25. Sunday morning services will be at 10:30 a.m. all nightly services will be at 7 p.m. The annual pastors conference will be Tuesday, March 23, 9 a.m. Bro. Don Smith is pastor.
Master gardeners want to identify plants
Pontotoc Master Gardeners are looking for plants, trees, hedges and horticulturally significant places (for example: historic meadows or long-standing gardens) to highlight in our new series, “Historic Plants of Pontotoc.” Culturally significant plants shape how we see our community and it is not surprising that we have a special connection with some of them.
If you know of an interesting plant, tree, hedge or shrub, we would love to talk to you! Leave your phone number and a short message of the impact or significance of the plant to an area of Pontotoc. Although we want to share all, we are giving preference to trees and the oldest plantings. We can be reached through the Extension Office at 662-489-4910. Deadline for submission is March 31, 2021.
Republican women set candidates forum
A historical event will take place in Pontotoc on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. For the first time ever, the City of Pontotoc will hold a Municipal Republican Primary election. To celebrate this occasion, the Pontotoc County Republican Women’s Club will host a Candidates’ Forum on Thursday, March 25, at 6:00 p.m. at the Gateway Pavilion.
The keynote speaker for this speaking event will be Michael Watson, Secretary of State for the State of Mississippi.
The public is cordially invited to attend this FREE event.