Revival set at Lantrip Baptist
Lantrip Baptist Church in Bruce will have revival services April 3-6. Sunday services will be at 6 p.m. and week night services will begin at 7 p.m. Speaker on Sunday will be Joey Swords from Springville, Monday will be Tom Horton from Duncan Hill, Tuesday will be Caleb Malone from Bethany and Wednesday will be Jeff Blackwelder from Carey Springs. Music Director is Anthony Bollinger, pianist will be John Grayson Leachman and host pastor is Robert Earl Alexander.
American Legion Birthday set March 31
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces, National Guard or Reserves please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, March 31 at 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
Our program this month will be presented by Retired Judge Fred Wicker who one of the most knowledgeable WWII Veterans, in regard to the history of the American Legion. He has been a member for 75 years, joining shortly after his return from WWII.
The American Legion has served Veterans through promoting patriotism, military service, national security, and dedication to current service members and Veterans alike. The organization’s birthday is March 15, 1919 and was organized for its first meeting in Paris, France. This year marks the 102nd birthday of the Legion. We look forward to seeing you and please bring a pot luck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be an informative evening. For questions please call 489-3907.
Fairview Methodist to celebrate 75 years
Fairview Methodist Church will celebrate 75 years of worshiping God Sunday, April 10, beginning at 10 a.m. A covered dish lunch will follow. You are invited to come and share this special celebration with us. Former choir members are invited to sing with our choir.
Congressman Kelly set to speak April 11
The Pontotoc County Republican Women would like to invite everyone to hear our US Congressman Trent Kelly speak on April 11 at 6:00 p.m. at First Choice Gateway Pavilion.
Pleasant Grove spring revival and homecoming set
Pleasant Grove Freewill Bishop Church will have spring revival starting Monday April 4, through Wednesday, April 6, 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 10, at 10:30 a.m. Homecoming services will feature the home church group, The Hudsons singing and sharing with lunch in the fellowship hall afterwards.
Coming soon! 4H Cookbook!
The 4-H cookbook is finally ready to print. This is a fundraiser for those who will be attending Club Congress, June 1-3. The books will sell for $10.00. There are 105 recipes in the cookbook. Many of them have coordinating videos on the Pontotoc 4H Facebook page, some recipes are favorites from 4H Kids in the Kitchen classes, and there are some from past and current MHV members.
Stranger Things to Debut March 31
The Pontotoc City School District Choir will hit the stage on March 31, 7:30 p.m. with a unique musical extravaganza. For the first time this year, the choir will take to the stage to perform a show entitled: Stranger Things: The Choral Experience. If you have ever seen the show Stranger Things, you need to be there!
We will be turning the PJHS Auditorium into the Upside Down and implying our best scare tactics while giving you some of the greatest 80's music to ever be recorded. Trust me when I tell you, even if you don't like Stranger Things or have never watched it, you'll want to come and see these kids rock out to the 80's. They will also be dressed like they are from the 80's so feel free to make your hair big and come on out and join us! Tickets are $3 before opening and $5 at the door. Please contact Matt Strickland (choir director) at mstrickland@pontotoc.k12.ms.us for more details