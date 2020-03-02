Oak Grove to host Musicians Appreciation
Oak Grove MB Church in New Albany will host its Musicians Appreciation program on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00pm. Pastor Gerome Fleming & the Union Grove MB Church Family of New Albany will be our special guests. Also, the Union Grove Church choir will be our guest choir for this event..
Algoma sets spring revival
Spring revival services will be next month at Algoma Baptist Church featuring the pastor’s conference on Tuesday. Services will begin Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Week night services through Wednesday, March 18, will be at 7 p.m. The pastor’s conference will be from 8:30 a.m through 12 noon on Tuesday, March 17.
Revival set at Cherry Creek M.B.
Cherry Creek M. B. Church will have Revival Services Sunday – Tuesday, March 15-17. Sunday service will begin at 3:00 pm, Monday and Tuesday services will begin at 7:00 pm. Our speaker will be Rev Lowell Gibbs pastor of the Macedonia MB Church of Town Creek, AL.
Rev. Cornelious Medcalf, Host Pastor
PCT Main will present #Romeo
This is not your ordinary Romeo and Juliet. "#Romeo" is a modern retelling of William Shakespeare's classic "Romeo & Juliet"! Two high school students fall in love, pretty normal right? Not so much when they go to rival schools! She is a Capulet & he is a Montague, this is bound to end tragically or is it? Can true love & smartphones save them from their historically tragic fate? You'll have to come & find out for yourself! The Pontotoc Community Theater will present this Saturday, March 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10. Look for the complete cast picture in coming papers.
Concealed carry experts to speak
Are youafraid of guns? Learn about guns and laws affecting your second amendment rights on Monday, March 9, 6 p.m. in the Pontotoc County Library as the Pontotoc County Republican Woman host speakers Bobby Davis and Bobby Watts who are concealed carry experts.
Antioch Cemetery donations
Antioch Freewill Baptist Cemetery donations can now be sent to Barry Wardlaw, P.O. Box 417 or Rena Christmas P.O. Box 301 both in Toccopola, MS 38874.
Randolph Baptist Bible study set
Randolph Baptist Church invites everyone to their Bible Study March 15-18. Bro. Harvey Reeves will lead a study on the book of Jeremiah: Faithful to the mission. Sunday services will be at 10 and 11 a.m. and 5 and 6 p.m. Week night services will begin at 7 p.m. Bryan Buckner will lead the music. Pastor, Gerald Finley welcomes everyone to come.