Oak Grove to host Musicians Appreciation
Oak Grove MB Church in New Albany will host its Musicians Appreciation program on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 2:00pm. Pastor Gerome Fleming & the Union Grove MB Church Family of New Albany will be our special guests. Also, the Union Grove Church choir will be our guest choir for this event.
Lunching with books rescheduled
The March Lunching With Books has been rescheduled for noon, Thursday, March 19, at the Pontotoc County Library. R.J. Lee – will be the guest author. Sponsored By: Pontotoc Health and Rehab. Music Provided by Pontotoc Music Study Club.
Algoma sets spring revival
Spring revival services will be next month at Algoma Baptist Church featuring the pastor’s conference on Tuesday. Services will begin Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Week night services through Wednesday, March 18, will be at 7 p.m. The pastor’s conference will be from 8:30 a.m through 12 noon on Tuesday, March 17.
Revival set at Cherry Creek M.B.
Cherry Creek M. B. Church will have Revival Services Sunday – Tuesday, March 15-17. Sunday service will begin at 3:00 pm, Monday and Tuesday services will begin at 7:00 pm. Our speaker will be Rev Lowell Gibbs pastor of the Macedonia MB Church of Town Creek, AL.
Rev. Cornelious Medcalf, Host Pastor
PCT Main will present #Romeo
This is not your ordinary Romeo and Juliet. "#Romeo" is a modern retelling of William Shakespeare's classic "Romeo & Juliet"! Two high school students fall in love, pretty normal right? Not so much when they go to rival schools! She is a Capulet & he is a Montague, this is bound to end tragically or is it? Can true love & smartphones save them from their historically tragic fate? You'll have to come & find out for yourself! The Pontotoc Community Theater will present this Saturday, March 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10.
Relay fundraiser set March 26
The Pontotoc County Relay for Life Seafood Junction fundraiser will be Thursday, March 26 from 5 - 8 p.m. with local pastors serving as celebrity waiters.
Attention children who enjoy acting!
The Pontotoc Community Theater is gearing up for the children’s late spring production, The Enchanted Bookshop. We are looking for a cast of 23 girls and boys, ages 7 – 17. Auditions will be Tuesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 19 from 6:00 – 7:00 and Saturday, March 21 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Call/text 662-760-9125 for more information.
What’s this play about? During the day, A Likely Story may look like any other used bookstore. But at night, it’s a place where magic happens. That’s when the characters inside the books come alive.
Six of those characters — Dorothy Gale, Robin Hood, Pollyanna, Sherlock Holmes, Heidi, and Tom Sawyer — long to help Margie, the scatterbrained owner, save her struggling store. But they’re not allowed to leave the building or be seen by human eyes.
So when a pair of smugglers comes looking for a stolen necklace hidden inside one of the books, the characters are torn. Should they warn Margie and risk disappearing forever? Or can they find a way to defeat the crooks without being seen? Featuring additional appearances by such beloved literary characters as the Queen of Hearts, Long John Silver and Doctor Dolittle, this charming comedy celebrates the joy of reading in a fresh, fun-filled way.
So if you would like to help this bookstore come alive in true Pontotoc Community Theater fashion, please come and audition.
Human Trafficking Awareness Event slated
The Mississippi Access to Justice Commission will host a seminar in Tupelo to bring awareness to the problem of Human Trafficking. This free event will be open to the public on Tuesday, March 31 from 4-6 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church.
The recently formed Human Trafficking Council of Mississippi will present useful tips on recognizing the signs of Human Trafficking and provide information about how to report this modern day form of slavery. “The Mississippi Access to Justice Commission is pleased to join the Human Trafficking Council of Mississippi to bring awareness and practical information to our community to put an end to this criminal activity that is sometimes hidden in plain sight,” said Nicole McLaughlin, Executive Director of the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission. The event is being coordinated in partnership with the Attorney General’s Office and the First District Chancery Court of Mississippi. Law enforcement officers, school counselors and social services agencies are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact the Mississippi Access to Justice Commission at (601) 960-9581.
Hanging Grapes MHV sponsoring yoga classes
One of the goals of Mississippi Homemaker Volunteer clubs is to enrich family and community life. The Hanging Grapes MHV club in Pontotoc is sponsoring an introductory community yoga class in hopes of fostering an opportunity for individuals to improve and care for their physical and emotional well-being. Yoga is a practice that integrates mental focus with physical movements, breath, and postures, encouraging each individual to modify and tailor the exercise to meet his/her own needs.
The introductory class will consist of two 1 hour sessions with Forrest Jenkins, Registered Yoga Teacher, at The Pontotoc Community House, 144 North Main, on March 30 and April 6 at 4:00 p.m. You are encouraged to bring a mat, a large towel or blanket, and wear comfortable clothing. Your cost for the two sessions will be only $10. You may pre-register at Needleart Fabrics and More at 37 Lafayette St. Pre-registration is preferred, but if you need to register at the ﬁrst class, please arrive at 3:40. For more information on MHV Hanging Grapes, check our Facebook page, email us at “hanginggrapes@yahoo.com,” or call the Pontotoc Extension Ofﬁce at 489-3910.
Sunshine choir singing set
The Sunshine Choir will present their musical at the sunshine Personal Care Home Saturday, March 21, 2:30 p.m. You don’t want to miss hearing your loved ones singing. All friends and family are welcome to join.
By Faith Youth fund raiser set
The By Faith Baptist Church youth are selling $10 meal tickets to Seafood Junction for youth camp. The supper will be held Tuesday, March 24.
Missionary day set at College Hill
College Hill CME Church in Pontotoc will celebrate Annual Missionary Day on March 15, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Our speaker will be First Lady Lisa Fowler, from Harrisonville M. B. Church. Special musical guest is Destined. The Rev. Ernie Wright is the host pastor.