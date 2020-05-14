Memorial Day services cancelled
Memorial Day services which would have been held on the Court Square Monday, May 25 have been cancelled this year due to social distancing guidelines. However, people should pause during their day to remember the fallen heroes who gave their lives in combat for our country so we can still e a free nation.
Campground Memorial Day cancelled
Memorial day services for Campground Methodist Church and cemetery have been cancelled for this year due to social distancing guidelines.
However, donations are still needed for the upkeep o fate church ad cemetery and may be mailed to David Lee, Treasurer; 138 Arnold Trail, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
Cemetery committee members are Claude Jones, Riley Seale and Gary Higgins.
Pontotoc County Library closed
In an effort to help stem the COVID-19 virus the Pontotoc County Library will remain closed. You may return books at the back drop off. If you want extra activities there is a little free library beside the back drop off. You can also get on the Wi-Fi in the parking lot if you need.
Ecru municipal court postponed
The Ecru municipal court is postponed until June 1. If you have any matters before the judge please come to court on this day. If anyone has questions, they can call the office 662-489-3881.