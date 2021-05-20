Free environmental workshop set at extension building
The Environmental Education Workshop for Teachers is seeking K-12 teachers who would like to learn about natural resources for the classroom and earn 3 continuing education units (CEUs). Workshop contents will include the following topics: Adopt-A-Stream, Anti-Litter, Bird Conservation, Forestry, Land and Water Lessons, Project Learning Tree, Sheep Production, Recycling, Soils, Wildlife Management, Water Quality and Non-point Pollution.
The workshop will be held June 14-17, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday at the Pontotoc County MSU Extension Service Building in Pontotoc, Mississippi. The deadline for signup is June 11. The cost will be $15, which will reserve a teacher’s spot for the workshop. The $15 will be refunded at the end of the workshop. For more information, call 662-489-3563 ext. 3, Pontotoc County Soil &Water Conservation District.
Sponsors for the workshop are Itawamba Community College, Pontotoc County Soil & Water Conservation District, Pontotoc County MSU Extension, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mississippi Soil & Water Conservation Commission, and North Central Mississippi RC&D Council.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
memorial set
Memorial Day service will be held Sunday, June 6 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery beginning at 10:30 a.m. Morning message will e brought by Bro. Paul Sims, Church pastor. Business meeting will follow with dinner afterwards. Church and cemetery is locates on Hwy. 41 south of Pontotoc. Any donations for the upkeep of the cemetery can be mailed to Dennis Henderson, 917 Garrett Creek Loop, Pontotoc, MS 38863. Everyone is welcome!
Bramlett reunion set
in Pontotoc
The Joe and Eunice Bramlett reunion that was set to be held in Hernando this year has been moved back to Pontotoc. Relatives are invited to bring your covered dish lunch to the Toccopola Community House on June 13, 2021 for a time of fellowship and fun. Doors will open at 10 a.m. Please bring pictures and your memories of Pa and Ma Bramlett as well as your family photos for us to have a fun day of remembering.