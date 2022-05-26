Buchanan Baptist Church clothes closet open
Anyone in the community who might need clothing for any reason can go to the Baptist Association in Pontotoc and pick up a clothing voucher and go by the Bucanan Baptist Church on the fourth Saturday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and bring the voucher with you. This month that is May 28. The church will be available every fourth Saturday for this ministry.
Farmers market open
The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market continues to be open with fresh produce this Saturday. Local vendors will be there selling their produce, baked goods, eggs, cottage foods, plants, cut flowers and handcrafted items. The market will accept major credit cars and SNAP. You can double your SNAP up to $20 each market day.
People wishing to sell their farm fresh produce and other locally-produced food and plants can contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@hotmail.com or 662-489-5042 for a vendor application and other details. The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday morning from May to October. Hours are 7 a.m. – Noon. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH!
Blood drive set today at Pontotoc Elem.
There will be a blood drive today Wednesday May 25, at Pontotoc Elementary School from 9:30 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Healthy blood donors are critically needed to ensure blood is available for patients. All blood donations through June 17 will be tested for Covid-19 antibodies. Please schedule an appointment at either place at donors.vitalant.org and search by blood rive code either randolphfire or PontotocCity. If you prefer to call and make an appointment please call 877-258-4825 and schedule the place you wish to give blood. Walk-ins are welcome at the blood drives if you don’t have time to schedule an appointment, but you will be worked in around those who already have appointments.
American Legion meeting set May 26
If you are a Veteran, serving member of the US Armed Forces or National Guard/ Reserve please come join us for our American Legion meeting to be held on Thursday, May 26, 6:00 p.m., at the American Legion building on Legion Lane in Pontotoc.
Our program this month will be presented by Lori Hannah, Executive Director, Beau Ridge at Oxford Farms a Senior Living Community. Beau Ridge is currently under construction and will be a world class service for seniors and Oxford’s newest and most exclusive independent senior living community located in the new Oxford Farms mixed-use development, just south of the famed Oxford town square. It will offer premier senior living services with superior personalized care and luxury-style accommodations with a comfortable, small-town feel. The goal of the community is to instill purpose and love in seniors through specialized programs and services.
We look forward to seeing you and please bring a potluck dish to share at the meeting. The American Legion Auxiliary meets at the same time, so please feel free to bring your spouse and join us for what will be an informative evening. For questions please call 489-3907.
Pleasant Grove Cemetery Memorial Day set
Pleasant Grove Cemetery Memorial Day and homecoming service will be Sunday, June 5 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with former pastor Bro. Fred Hartley as guest speaker. A business meeting and dinner will follow the service. If you can’t attend donations can be mailed to Dennis Henderson, 917 Garret Creek Loop, Pontotoc.
Zion School reunion set in June
Anyone who attended the Zion School is invited to the fifth reunion which will be held Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. until in the Zion Baptist church Fellowship Hall at 459 Valley Road. A group picture will be made before the meal. Please come and see all your old friends and make some new ones. Bring your favorite foods for the meal. Plates, cups and utensils will be provided.
Bramlett reunion set June 12
The descendants of Joe and Eunice Bramlett will meet Sunday, June 12 at the Toccopola Community Center. The building will be open at 10 a.m. Please bring your lunch, pictures and memories and share the day with us.