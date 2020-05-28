Blood drives set in June
If you have been wanting to give blood, but not make the drive to Tupelo, the bloodmobile is set to be in Pontotoc on two different occasions in June. On Friday, June 5 the mobile unit will be set up at CVS Pharmacy from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. On Tuesday, June 23 the bloodmobile will be at the Pontotoc Hospital from 1 - 4 p.m.
May American Legion meeting cancelled
Due to the continued requirement of social distancing and prohibition from gathering in groups of more than 10 people, we are cancelling our May 28 American Legion Meeting. We are planning to have our next meeting on June 25 if restrictions are lifted. More to follow in the Pontotoc Progress next month.
Pontotoc County Library closed
In an effort to help stem the COVID-19 virus the Pontotoc County Library will remain closed. You may return books at the back drop off. If you want extra activities there is a little free library beside the back drop off. You can also get on the Wi-Fi in the parking lot if you need.
Ecru municipal court postponed
The Ecru municipal court is postponed until June 1. If you have any matters before the judge please come to court on this day. If anyone has questions, they can call the office 662-489-3881.
Williams Cemetery services cancelled
Memorial services for Williams Cemetery will not be held at the Gershorm Baptist Church Fellowship Hall due to the Covid 19. We hope to see everyone at the June 2021 annual meeting. I you have any questions please call Van McWhirter at 419-9967.