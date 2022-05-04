National Day of Prayer set
The National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, May 5, 12:20-12:40 at city halls all across America. Please join in at the Pontotoc City Hall. If it is raining it will be held inside the city hall.
MHV flea market set
The Pontotoc MHV council will be holding their annual flea market on Saturday, May 7, beginning at 7:00 a.m. on the Court Square. Interested vendors may register with the Extension Office at (662) 489-3911.
Farmers market opens May 7
The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market opens for the 2022 season on Mother’s Day weekend, Saturday, May 7, 7 a.m. Local vendors will be there selling their produce, baked goods, eggs, cottage foods, plants, cut flowers and handcrafted items. The market will accept major credit cars and SNAP. You can double your SNAP up to $20 each market day.
People wishing to sell their farm fresh produce and other locally-produced food and plants can contact us at pontotocfarmersmarket@hotmail.com or 662-489-5042 for a vendor application and other details. The Pontotoc Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday morning from May to October. Hours are 7 a.m. – Noon. ALL LOCAL! ALL FRESH!
Pontotoc Children’s Business Fair set
On Saturday, May 7, from 9-12, the second annual Pontotoc Children’s Business Fair will host young entrepreneurs at the First Choice Pavilion. This event is FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Children create a product or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at this one-day marketplace. The children are responsible for the setup, sales, and interacting with customers, and any parent seen selling to the customer or promoting the child’s product will result in disqualification from the competition.
This event is sponsored by Ivy Greene Academy, the Acton Next Great Adventure, and the generous support of our donors and volunteers, who all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation.
“Today’s youth are tomorrow’s business innovators and leaders. The Children’s Business Fair gives students the opportunity to spread their entrepreneurial wings and get a head start on promising business careers,” said Jeff Sandefer, founder of the Acton School of Business, one of the sponsors of the fair.
Cash prizes of $50 will be awarded for “Most Business Potential,” “Most Creative Idea,” and “Most Impressive Presentation.”
For more information, please contact Donna Akers at 662-419-3014 or donnapetersonakers@gmail.com.
Zion School reunion set in June
Anyone who attended the Zion School is invited to the fifth reunion which will be held Saturday, June 11, 11 a.m. until in the Zion Baptist church Fellowship Hall at 459 Valley Road. A soup picture will be made before the meal. Please come and see all your old friends and make some new ones. Bring your favorite foods for the meal. Pleates, cups and utensils will be provided.