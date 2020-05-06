Pontotoc County Library closed
In an effort to help stem the COVID-19 virus the Pontotoc County Library will remain closed. You may return books at the back drop off. If you want extra activities there is a little free library beside the back drop off. You can also get on the Wi-Fi in the parking lot if you need.
Ecru municipal court postponed
The Ecru municipal court is postponed until June 1. If you have any matters before the judge please come to court on this day. If anyone has questions, they can call the office 662-489-3881.