Veteran’s graves Christmas wreaths available
The American Legion Auxiliary is again going to make available the Christmas wreaths to mark your Veteran’s grave. The wreaths are $15 each. You must deliver any wreath you purchase. Orders must be placed no later than Thursday, November 19. Please call Mary Frances Stepp at 662-509-0903 or Marilyn Ide at 662-488-5493 to place your order.
These are lovely wreaths and stay pretty for a long time. We especially like to honor veteran’s graves, but they are for any loved one. They also make lovely door wreaths.
Homecoming set at Lighthouse Apostolic
Lighthouse Apostolic, 414 Royal Oak Dr., is having Homecoming. November 8, 2:00 pm. Speaker will be Bro. Scotty Downs. Everyone is welcome to come. Pastor is Buddy Gordon.
If you don’t have home church we love to have you at Lighthouse Apostolic church. Join us for a wonderful of anointing preaching and Singing. Come get what you need if the world seems to falling part then let us invite you to come be our guest. Bring your family and friend. Everyone is welcome.
Greatest Mission Baptist Church fall revival set
Greatest Mission Baptist Church will have fall revival services Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, November 15. Thursday, the Phillips Family will be bringing the message through song and the Word. Friday and Saturday night Bro. Dana Williams will be preaching and the Phillips will be singing as well. All these services will begin at 7 p.m. Williams and the Phillips family will conclude the services Sunday morning at 10:30 and the church wide Thanksgiving meal will be served after the service. Everyone is invited. Bro. Steve Parrish is the pastor.
Cody Putt benefit set
There will be a benefit for Cody Putt at the Randolph Fire Department on Saturday, November 28, 11 a.m. with inflatables, incredible bounce, face painting, pony rides, kids train and a cake walk. An auction begins at 3 p.m. There will be food provided by Baps BBQ which will be your choice of bbq sandwiches, nachos - full and half, hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, cookies and drinks. For each plate purchased you get a chance to win a 50 inch tv.
Benefit sale set at FBC
There will be a benefit yard sale to help plant a church in Deluth, Minnesota in the First Baptist Church gym this Friday and Saturday. Friday hours will be 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday hours will be 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. There will be lots of stuff.
Drive-thru Nativity set in Algoma
Algoma Baptist Church will have their 29th Annual Drive-Thru Nativity on Friday and Saturday, December 4 and 5, 2020, from 6:00-9:00 p.m. More details will be in future papers, but please mark your calendars and enjoy one night out to re-live the true meaning of Christmas.
No community-wide Thanksgiving services
The community Thanksgiving Service Scheduled for November 25 has been canceled due to the pandemic. However, the offering we receive at that service that goes to the Community Good Samaritan Fund can mailed to: Good Samaritan Fund of Pontotoc 137 Autry Lane, Pontotoc , MS 38863.