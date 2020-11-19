Veteran’s graves Christmas wreaths available
The American Legion Auxiliary is again going to make available the Christmas wreaths to mark your Veteran’s grave. The wreaths are $15 each. You must deliver any wreath you purchase. Orders must be placed no later than TOMORROW Thursday, November 19. Please call Mary Frances Stepp at 662-509-0903 or Marilyn Ide at 662-488-5493 to place your order.
These are lovely wreaths and stay pretty for a long time. We especially like to honor veteran’s graves, but they are for any loved one. They also make lovely door wreaths. Pickup day is Saturday, December 19 at the Habitat warehouse 9 a.m. - 12 noon. We have VERY FEW orders. We need more people to get them.
Cody Putt benefit set
There will be a benefit for Cody Putt at the Randolph Fire Department on Saturday, November 28, 11 a.m. with inflatables, incredible bounce, face painting, pony rides, kids train and a cake walk. An auction begins at 3 p.m. There will be food provided by Baps BBQ which will be your choice of bbq sandwiches, nachos - full and half, hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, cookies and drinks. For each plate purchased you get a chance to win a 50 inch tv.
Drive-thru Nativity set in Algoma
Algoma Baptist Church will have their 29th Annual Drive-Thru Nativity on Friday and Saturday, December 4 and 5, 2020, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
No community-wide Thanksgiving services
The community Thanksgiving Service Scheduled for November 25 has been canceled due to the pandemic. However, the offering we receive at that service that goes to the Community Good Samaritan Fund can mailed to: Good Samaritan Fund of Pontotoc 137 Autry Lane, Pontotoc , MS 38863.
Cram the cruiser continues
Ecru Police Chief Matt Stringer said that his department is collecting canned goods for the food pantry in Ecru which will be distributed to needy families, “especially through the holidays when the kids aren’t in school getting a meal.”
The cruiser will be parked out in front of the town hall and folks are invited to please put canned goods in to it throughout the months of November and December.
Friends of Library not serving soup
The Friends of the Library will not have the soup supper that they normally have before the parade. Thanks to everyone who has supported this in the past, perhaps we can get back on track with it next year.