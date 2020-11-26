Thaxton Christmas Parade Cancelled
The Thaxton Christmas Parade has been cancelled due to the pandemic. Organizers said they hope to have a bigger and better one next year after having to skip this year. Although you will find it as listed in the Peek into Christmas magazine in this newspaper, after press time the decision was made to cancel.
Cody Putt benefit set
There will be a benefit for Cody Putt at the Randolph Fire Department on Saturday, November 28, 11 a.m. with inflatables, incredible bounce, face painting, pony rides, kids train and a cake walk. An auction begins at 3 p.m. There will be food provided by Baps BBQ which will be your choice of bbq sandwiches, nachos - full and half, hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, cookies and drinks. For each plate purchased you get a chance to win a 50 inch tv.
Drive-thru Nativity set in Algoma
Algoma Baptist Church will have their 29th Annual Drive-Thru Nativity on Friday and Saturday, December 4 and 5, 2020, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.
No community-wide Thanksgiving services
The community Thanksgiving Service Scheduled for November 25 has been canceled due to the pandemic. However, the offering we receive at that service that goes to the Community Good Samaritan Fund can mailed to: Good Samaritan Fund of Pontotoc 137 Autry Lane, Pontotoc , MS 38863.
Cram the cruiser continues
Ecru Police Chief Matt Stringer said that his department is collecting canned goods for the food pantry in Ecru which will be distributed to needy families, “especially through the holidays when the kids aren’t in school getting a meal.”
The cruiser will be parked out in front of the town hall and folks are invited to please put canned goods in to it throughout the months of November and December.
Friends of Library not serving soup
The Friends of the Library will not have the soup supper that they normally have before the parade. Thanks to everyone who has supported this in the past, perhaps we can get back on track with it next year.