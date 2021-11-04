Wreaths Across America order time is here
If you want to honor your veteran with a wreath on his or her grave this Christmas season the time to order those beautiful wreaths is here. The American legion Auxilary is making available the lovely green balsam and red ribboned wreaths in honor of the veterans for $15 each. You may place your order by calling Mary Frances Stepp at 662-509-0903 or Marilyn Ice at 662-488-5493. Please make your checks payable to Wreaths Across America. Orders can also be placed at the American Legion Building on Legion Lane on November 11th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. during our annual serving of stew on Veterans Day. The deadline to order is Wednesday, Nov. 17. Wreaths may be picked up Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Habitat for Humanity Warehouse on Green Street. This building is located to the south of the downtown shopping center.
Pleasant Dale sets special services
Pleasant Dale Baptist Church in Thaxton will host the Phillips Family from Asheville, North Carolina, Saturday, November 13, 7 p.m.for a singing. For over 25 years now the Phillips Family has been sharing the gospel through song. As three brothers and a sister, Clint, Joel, Tabitha and Stephen; they have traveled the country harmonizing the good news of Jesus Christ. They encourage all christians to stay with the truth, and keep looking up because your redemption draweth nigh.
Revival services will begin Monday, Nov. 15 and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. Howard Goolsby will be the visiting preacher.
Bro. Sparks and the congregation invite everyone to attend all these special services.
North Pontotoc Veteran’s parade set
Because of Covid restrictions, the North Pontotoc Viking Voices cannot have the veterans inside the school as guests, but they still want to honor them. All veterans are invited to come to North Pontotoc, Tuesday, November 9, and form a parade by driving in your vehicle around the school. The children will be there to wave and cheer you. Please be at the school tornado dome area no later than 8:30 and the parade honoring you and your service will begin at 9 a.m.
By Faith Women’s ministry sale
By Faith Women’s ministry will have their yard sale to benefit their different activities Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 11-13 in the fellowship hall. The sale will begin at 7 a.m.
Pontotoc Republican Women to meet
The Pontotoc County Republican Women will meet Monday, Nov. 8, 6 p.m. at Maple Drive Presbyterian Church with Mississippi Senator Kathy Chism as the guest speaker. The winner of the quilt that has been raffled will be drawn.